Jammu & Kashmir: Man Killed in Srinagar Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A man was killed after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday evening in the Dalgate area of Srinagar, police said on Wednesday, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

Police officials said Bilal Ahmad Guroo, son of Nazir Ahmed Guroo and a resident of Bemina, Srinagar, was critically wounded in the late evening attack. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Shera, son of Riyaz Shera and a resident of Tengpora, they said. A senior police official said Shera has been arrested Shera and they have launched an investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir police stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a scuffle between two fruit vendors led to the fatal stabbing. "A scuffle between two fruit vendors broke out in the Dalgate area, in which Hilal Ahmad Shera, son of Riyaz Shera and a resident of Tengpora, stabbed Bilal Ahmad Guroo, a resident of Bemina, to death. FIR No. 70/2024 under Section 302 IPC has been registered at PS RM Bagh, and an investigation is underway. The accused has been arrested, and the weapon used in the offense has been recovered," the police said.