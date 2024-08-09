ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Man Detained In Theft Case Dies In Police Custody In Reasi; SHO Attached

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

The family and locals in Maitial, Ward number 13, Katra staged a strong protest for the second straight day on Thursday after a man detained by the police in a theft case died in police custody at Police Station Katra on Wednesday. SSP Reasi has attached the concerned SHO while a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Family and locals protest after man dies in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi
Family and locals protest after man dies in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi (Special Arrangement)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A man detained in a theft case has died in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district with the family alleging foul play. Authorities have attached the concerned SHO and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances around the man's death.

It is learnt that 25-year old Anmol Dogra, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Maitial, Ward number 13, Katra, died in police custody at Police Station Katra on Wednesday, a day after he was detained in connection with a theft case. An official said that Dogra was found hanging in the lock up on Wednesday morning causing a stir in the police department and triggering a vehement protest by the family.

Even as the District administration has already ordered a Magisterial inquiry to probe the custodial death, family members of the deceased and locals held strong protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday demanding fair investigation into the matter.

The grieving family members, supported by a large number of locals, assembled at the Katra main road and protested demanding justice and accountability. Accusing the police of negligence and foul play, they insisted on a thorough investigation into the incident.

The protesters were pacified to disperse off after the SSP ordered attachment of the SHO concerned.

According to an order by SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma, Inspector Nishant Gupta has been attached in District Police Lines Reasi with immediate effect and consequently, PSI Rajat Sahni of PS Katra shall function as In-charge Police Station Katra, till further orders.

  1. Read more: Probe Initiated After Clashes Break Out Over Custodial Death Of Dalit Man In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Youth Dies in Police Custody; Mehbooba Mufti Demands Probe

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A man detained in a theft case has died in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district with the family alleging foul play. Authorities have attached the concerned SHO and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances around the man's death.

It is learnt that 25-year old Anmol Dogra, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Maitial, Ward number 13, Katra, died in police custody at Police Station Katra on Wednesday, a day after he was detained in connection with a theft case. An official said that Dogra was found hanging in the lock up on Wednesday morning causing a stir in the police department and triggering a vehement protest by the family.

Even as the District administration has already ordered a Magisterial inquiry to probe the custodial death, family members of the deceased and locals held strong protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday demanding fair investigation into the matter.

The grieving family members, supported by a large number of locals, assembled at the Katra main road and protested demanding justice and accountability. Accusing the police of negligence and foul play, they insisted on a thorough investigation into the incident.

The protesters were pacified to disperse off after the SSP ordered attachment of the SHO concerned.

According to an order by SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma, Inspector Nishant Gupta has been attached in District Police Lines Reasi with immediate effect and consequently, PSI Rajat Sahni of PS Katra shall function as In-charge Police Station Katra, till further orders.

  1. Read more: Probe Initiated After Clashes Break Out Over Custodial Death Of Dalit Man In Uttar Pradesh
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Youth Dies in Police Custody; Mehbooba Mufti Demands Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REASI CUSTODIAL DEATHJAMMU KASHMIR CUSTODIAL DEATHREASI MAN DIES IN CUSTODYSHO ATTACHED CUSTODIAL DEATH CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.