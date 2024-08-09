ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Man Detained In Theft Case Dies In Police Custody In Reasi; SHO Attached

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A man detained in a theft case has died in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district with the family alleging foul play. Authorities have attached the concerned SHO and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances around the man's death.

It is learnt that 25-year old Anmol Dogra, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Maitial, Ward number 13, Katra, died in police custody at Police Station Katra on Wednesday, a day after he was detained in connection with a theft case. An official said that Dogra was found hanging in the lock up on Wednesday morning causing a stir in the police department and triggering a vehement protest by the family.

Even as the District administration has already ordered a Magisterial inquiry to probe the custodial death, family members of the deceased and locals held strong protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday demanding fair investigation into the matter.