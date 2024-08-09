Jammu And Kashmir: Man Detained In Theft Case Dies In Police Custody In Reasi; SHO Attached

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): A man detained in a theft case has died in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district with the family alleging foul play. Authorities have attached the concerned SHO and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the circumstances around the man's death.
It is learnt that 25-year old Anmol Dogra, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Maitial, Ward number 13, Katra, died in police custody at Police Station Katra on Wednesday, a day after he was detained in connection with a theft case. An official said that Dogra was found hanging in the lock up on Wednesday morning causing a stir in the police department and triggering a vehement protest by the family.
Even as the District administration has already ordered a Magisterial inquiry to probe the custodial death, family members of the deceased and locals held strong protest for the second consecutive day on Thursday demanding fair investigation into the matter.
The grieving family members, supported by a large number of locals, assembled at the Katra main road and protested demanding justice and accountability. Accusing the police of negligence and foul play, they insisted on a thorough investigation into the incident.
The protesters were pacified to disperse off after the SSP ordered attachment of the SHO concerned.
According to an order by SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma, Inspector Nishant Gupta has been attached in District Police Lines Reasi with immediate effect and consequently, PSI Rajat Sahni of PS Katra shall function as In-charge Police Station Katra, till further orders.