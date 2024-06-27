Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Reviews Preparations For Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at a high-level meeting in Pahalgam on Thursday.

In a statement, issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, Lt. Governor Sinha discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, doctors and nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff along the pilgrimage routes.

"He emphasised the need for dedicated officers to oversee the effective functioning of the facilities provided by their respective departments," the statement said.

"Pilgrims are the brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, police, security forces, and service providers will ensure the best arrangements for a hassle-free pilgrimage," Sinha said according to the statement.

The meeting highlighted substantial improvements in facilities for a safe and smooth pilgrimage. The Lt. Governor stressed the importance of smooth arrangements on the Yatra route, adequate stocks of oxygen cylinders, and the deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergencies.

He also reviewed arrangements for track maintenance, lodging, electricity, water supply, communication, health services, and fire and emergency services. Following the meeting, the Lt. Governor visited the Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam to inspect the facilities available for pilgrims.

The 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra will start on June 29 and conclude on Rakshbandhan - August 19. Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country take part in the Amarnath Yatra.