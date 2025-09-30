ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir LG Warns Against Speaking Against Security Forces Personnel Martyrs

The LG said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the 20th J&K Police Martyrs' Memorial Football Tournament in Srinagar.

Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, paying tribute to martyrs. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 9:40 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a stern warning to those people who speak against the security forces personnel killed in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This land is saturated with the blood & sacrifice of JKP, Army, CAPFs martyrs for the nation. Those who speak the language of separatists and terrorists insult the sacrifices of martyrs & hurt their souls. Strictest possible action as per the law of the land will be taken against such elements,” Sinha said.

Sinha said the selfless service and supreme sacrifice of the Jammu and Kashmir police are unforgettable. “The brave hearts of Jammu and Kashmir police and their crucial role in security, stability and a safe environment for progress and prosperity of J&K is unforgettable,” he said.

The tournament, played at the Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar, was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police to remember and honour the sacrifices of its personnel during the four decades of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir since the eruption of militancy in 1989.

This was the 20th Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament of the Jammu and Kashmir police in which 41 teams from across the Jammu and Kashmir participated, including two teams if 2 teams of Border Security Force and Seema Suraksha Bal.

“The organising of this event serves as a living tribute to the supreme sacrifice given by the martyrs of J&K Police, who laid their precious lives in the line of duty. Over the years, the Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament has evolved into a prestigious sporting event in the Valley, both commemorating valour and nurturing young sporting talent,” a police spokesperson said.

