Jammu And Kashmir LG Warns Against Speaking Against Security Forces Personnel Martyrs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a stern warning to those people who speak against the security forces personnel killed in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This land is saturated with the blood & sacrifice of JKP, Army, CAPFs martyrs for the nation. Those who speak the language of separatists and terrorists insult the sacrifices of martyrs & hurt their souls. Strictest possible action as per the law of the land will be taken against such elements,” Sinha said.

The LG said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the 20th J&K Police Martyrs' Memorial Football Tournament in Srinagar.

Sinha said the selfless service and supreme sacrifice of the Jammu and Kashmir police are unforgettable. “The brave hearts of Jammu and Kashmir police and their crucial role in security, stability and a safe environment for progress and prosperity of J&K is unforgettable,” he said.

The tournament, played at the Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar, was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police to remember and honour the sacrifices of its personnel during the four decades of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir since the eruption of militancy in 1989.