Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Praises UT Budget Presented By Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's new budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to enhance various sectors, including tourism, and address regional concerns, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday. LG Sinha praised the budget's holistic approach, which, he said promotes organic farming and creates new livelihood opportunities for youth.

Regarding the budget tabled by the Finance Minister, the LG stated that it is comprehensive, covering all sectors of J&K, including tourism.

"It aims to address J&K’s concerns, promote organic farming to protect the environment, and create new livelihood opportunities for youth," he said.

At an event at SKICC, Sinha also addressed recent disturbances in the region. "Some people can't digest peace," he said.