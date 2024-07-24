Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Praises UT Budget Presented By Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's new budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to enhance various sectors, including tourism, and address regional concerns, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday. LG Sinha praised the budget's holistic approach, which, he said promotes organic farming and creates new livelihood opportunities for youth.
Regarding the budget tabled by the Finance Minister, the LG stated that it is comprehensive, covering all sectors of J&K, including tourism.
"It aims to address J&K’s concerns, promote organic farming to protect the environment, and create new livelihood opportunities for youth," he said.
At an event at SKICC, Sinha also addressed recent disturbances in the region. "Some people can't digest peace," he said.
"They were dealt with in the past and will be dealt with accordingly. I believe in the next two to three months, the situation will be normal again."
Sinha assured that efforts to disrupt the region’s progress and tourism surge will be handled appropriately.
The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor's remarks come a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday presented Jammu and Kashmir budget of Rs 1,18,390 Cr, including revenue expenditure of Rs 81,486 Cr and capital expenditure of Rs 36,904 Cr, for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 in the Parliament.
Sitharaman became the first finance minister to present seven consecutive budget speeches, surpassing former prime minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959 and 1964.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the budget will empower every section of the society and take India to “new heights of development”.