Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Leads 'Tiranga Rally' In Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the UT has “grown to be a people’s movement” and people across the region, belonging to different segments of society “have embraced the idea and infused it with their warmth and support”.

During his address, Sinha urged citizens to actively participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Emphasizing the spirit of Kashmiriyat, he called for Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, and Hindus to work together for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha also paid tribute to Pingali Venkayya, who designed the Indian national flag.

“In the last two years Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K has grown to be a people’s movement. People across the UT, belonging to different segments of society have embraced the idea and infused it with their warmth and support. Citizens have played a critical role in making Tiranga Yatra a grand success. Called upon people to participate in Tiranga Rallies, Tiranga Concerts, Tiranga Canvas, Tiranga Pledge, Tiranga Selfies and Tiranga Mela,” LG said.

Earlier, he led a 'Tiranga' rally in Srinagar today, drawing an estimated 10,000 participants as part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The rally, held in the lead-up to Independence Day, began at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) by Dal Lake and proceeded to the Botanical Garden.



The 'Tiranga' rally is a key event in the campaign that encourages citizens to display the national flag at home in celebration of India's Independence. Similar rallies took place across several districts of the union territory on Saturday.



Since the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019, it has been mandatory hoisting of the national flag on August 15 at all government buildings, schools, colleges, and universities, symbolizing India's unity and integrity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.