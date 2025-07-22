J-K LG Launches Portal To Provide Relief To Kin Of Terror Attack Victims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched a web portal to expedite the process of providing relief and compassionate appointment to the families of terror attack victims in the Union Territory. Sinha said the portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will act as a centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families and provide institutionalised support to them.
"The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT," the LG said.
An official spokesperson said the details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their family members are also being captured. It will ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and timely support is extended to eligible families in terms of financial relief, ex-gratia compensation and compassionate employment while ensuring elimination of any bogus or multiple claims, he said.
The LG is personally monitoring and overseeing the redressal of all cases across Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson added. Toll-free helpline numbers have also been established at the offices of the divisional commissioners in both Jammu (0191-2478995) and Kashmir (0194-2487777) divisions, to facilitate the registration of any overlooked or pending claims, the spokesman said.
These helplines are being attended through dedicated control rooms as citizen interfaces for receiving grievances or queries related to pending government support to terror-affected families regarding compensation, ex-gratia relief and compassionate appointments, he said.
The helplines have been staffed with trained personnel and will be integrated with the centralised application to ensure that every claim is formally recorded and acted upon, he said. To ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on the grievances and pending claims, special monitoring cells have been constituted in the offices of the chief secretary and the director general of police.
These special cells will periodically review the status of pending and resolved cases, analyse delays or bottlenecks in processing, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely and just resolution of claims, the spokesperson added.
On July 13, Sinha handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in Baramulla. Speaking on the occasion, he had said that the government was committed to providing jobs and justice to terror victim families. He also said that the days of family members of terrorists getting jobs were over.
