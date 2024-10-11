J&K: LG Administration Brings New Recruitment Guidelines For Police Officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha introduced new guidelines for the recruitment of police officers in the union territory.

Titled ‘the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2024’, the updated regulations will replace the previous set of guidelines from 2002.

According to officials, the revised rules will streamline the recruitment and promotion process among the senior officers of the police department and improve transparency.

They said the recruitment of officers would take place through direct appointments by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and through promotions by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). This will also provide opportunities for career advancement within the existing ranks.

The new rules will allow the categorisation of cadres within the service like arms and ammunition, stenography, photography, police transport workshop, general, telecommunication, ministerial, and stenography. To oversee placements and promotions among these diverse cadres, two selection committees headed by the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary have been formed.

The administration has announced that the new standards would go into effect immediately.

Meanwhile, the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) lauded the LG administration for the move, saying “it was long-awaited”.

“This progressive step not only recognizes the services of officers but also acknowledges the relentless efforts of the entire police force, who have consistently been at the forefront in countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and maintaining peace in the region,” they said in a statement.