Cold Conditions Prevail In J&K; Ladakh's Drass Freezes At -22°C

The weatherman has predicted cloudy weather in Srinagar with light rain in Jammu and snow at higher reaches.

A view of snow covered landscape in Kashmir
A view of snow covered landscape in Kashmir (File/ ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Srinagar: Cold conditions continued to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh's Drass experiencing bone-chilling cold at minus 22 degrees Celsius. Kashmir Valley has been witnessing sunny days, however, night temperatures across the valley have been recorded below the freezing point, with MeT predicting cloudy weather in coming days.

The cold desert Ladakh’s two districts including Leh and Kargil saw minus 12.5°C and minus 14.5°C with Drass coldest at minus 22.7°C.

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, witnessing sunny days in the harshest 40 days of ongoing Chillai Kallan, saw minus 3.6°C.

Gulmarg, the key winter destination for skiers for its alpines and powdery snow, shivered at minus 6.5°C. The winter destination enveloped in snow is brimming with tourists after the snow spell last week.

Similarly, the gateway of Kashmir – Qazigund shivered at minus 6.5°C while the famous tourist resort Pahalgam was the coldest in south Kashmir at minus 7.6°C.

In north Kashmir, the border district Kupwara witnessed minus 4.4°C followed by Bandipora minus 3.6°C, and Baramulla minus 2.6°C. Central Kashmir’s Sonamarg saw a lot of minus 3.6°C.

On the other hand, Jammu saw Jammu 7.1°C, Kathua 7.3°C, Reasi 6.1°C, and Udhampur 5.8°C.

In the meantime, the Meteorological Centre (MeT) in Srinagar has predicted cloudy weather with light rain in Jammu and snow at higher reaches.

