Cold Conditions Prevail In J&K; Ladakh's Drass Freezes At -22°C

Srinagar: Cold conditions continued to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh's Drass experiencing bone-chilling cold at minus 22 degrees Celsius. Kashmir Valley has been witnessing sunny days, however, night temperatures across the valley have been recorded below the freezing point, with MeT predicting cloudy weather in coming days.

The cold desert Ladakh’s two districts including Leh and Kargil saw minus 12.5°C and minus 14.5°C with Drass coldest at minus 22.7°C.

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, witnessing sunny days in the harshest 40 days of ongoing Chillai Kallan, saw minus 3.6°C.

Gulmarg, the key winter destination for skiers for its alpines and powdery snow, shivered at minus 6.5°C. The winter destination enveloped in snow is brimming with tourists after the snow spell last week.