Water Supply Will Not Be Snapped To Rohingyas Living In Jammu, Assures Jal Shakti Minister

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said on Saturday, December 7, said the water supply will not be snapped to the slums housing the illegal immigrants, pending a call from the Centre on their deportation. Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana said he has issued instructions to Jal Shakti to restore the water supply, on “humanitarian grounds.”

What Are Rohingya Refugees Claiming?

Rohingya refugees living in temporary settlements across Jammu have been alleging that authorities have severed their electricity and water supply connections as part of an ongoing verification process. This move follows the Jammu administration's recent directive mandating police verification for all tenants in the district.

The Rohingyas, who fled persecution in Myanmar, now fear being targeted and displaced. Several landlords accommodating the refugees have faced legal action, intensifying concerns within the community.

Plight Of Refugees:

Salamuddin, a refugee residing in Jammu since 2008, shared his plight with ETV Bharat, saying, "The government has stopped water and electricity for us. We were already living in fear, and this has only worsened our situation. My mother is in Hiranagar jail along with other Rohingyas. Now, the rest of my family and I live in constant tension in the temporary huts."

Salamuddin further appealed to the authorities, stating that they came to India to seek refuge and save our lives. He said, "Once the situation in Myanmar normalizes, we will return. We do not wish to stay forever in Jammu or India, but we urge the Indian government to treat us with humanity and restore water supply and electricity."

Administrative Stand:

Ajay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, City South Jammu, told ETV Bharat that we have already issued the statement on Rohingya refugees a week before, and our stand remains the same.

Last month the police officer had said that four Rohingya refugees were detained for alleged violation of the Foreigners Act here as more landlords were booked for renting out properties to them without informing the police.

The civil administration has also launched a drive to identify the people who facilitated electricity and water connections to plots housing Rohingyas, Ajay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, South Jammu, had said.

Rohingya Refugees Seek Release Of Prisoners:

Rohingya refugees also seek the release of several Rohingya detainees held in the Hiranagar jail. Many were detained in 2021 under India’s Foreigners Act, as authorities carried out crackdowns on undocumented migrants. Families of the detainees argue that they have been unfairly imprisoned and demand their release, citing humanitarian reasons.

Community members feel increasingly vulnerable, with some accusing authorities of unfairly profiling them. “We left Myanmar to escape violence, but here too, we feel unsafe,” said a Rohingya refugee, seeking anonymity. He urged the government to handle the issue with sensitivity and ensure the rights of the Rohingya refugees under UN Refugees law.

The situation continues to unfold, as the Rohingya community remains caught between legal challenges and fears of deportation. Their plea for safety and dignity echoes globally, highlighting the broader refugee crisis and the need for humane solutions.

Despite holding refugee cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), several Rohingyas have been detained and are being held in Hiranagar jail since 2021.

The detainees were arrested under the Foreigners Act during government-led operations against undocumented migrants. “We have UNHCR refugee cards, yet many of us have been detained unfairly. We want their immediate release,” said a community representative to ETV Bharat.

Worsening Situation In Jammu:

The situation has worsened for those still living in Jammu, as police actions against landlords renting to Rohingyas have left families struggling to secure shelter. Furthermore, they are facing severe shortages of water and electricity, compounding their hardships.

“We left Myanmar to escape violence, but here we are treated like criminals, deprived of basic necessities, and now even shelter feels uncertain,” said a Rohingya elder.

Mohamad Rafiq, a Rohingya refugee who has been living in Jammu since 2010, has made an emotional plea to the government with tearful eyes, demanding the release of their detained members and an end to police actions targeting landlords who provide them with shelter. Despite holding UNHCR refugee cards, many Rohingyas remain detained in Hiranagar jail, leaving their families in anguish.

Dil Mohamad, a Rohingya refugee, shared the deep struggles his community faces: “We are very poor and living in dire conditions here, but the police have detained many of us in Hiranagar jail. If someone dies in jail, we only see their dead face. And when a relative outside dies, detainees are not even able to see their loved ones one last time. This is heartbreaking.”

The community has requested the government to ensure the immediate release of those detained and to stop harassing landlords who rent to them. “We have UN cards and are not here to cause trouble. We will go back to Myanmar when things settle there,” added Dil Mohamad.

Rohingya refugees living in Jammu, who earn a meager livelihood by cleaning streets and collecting garbage, say they are deeply troubled by the treatment they are receiving from local authorities.

However, the refugees now feel helpless and trapped due to actions by the administration, such as crackdowns on landlords renting them homes and increased police surveillance. “It feels like we are caught between a rock and a hard place. There’s no peace here, and we can’t return either,” said refugee Mohammad Amir, who is living in Jammu along with other family members in temporary wooden sheds.

Already suffering from a lack of basic necessities like water and electricity, the Rohingya community is now facing additional hardships, including the constant fear of displacement and arrests. They are appealing to the government and international organizations to treat them with humanity and grant them the right to live in dignity until they can safely return to their homeland.

Living conditions for the Rohingyas in Jammu remain dire, with many struggling with water and electricity shortages. Coupled with the fear of eviction and police crackdowns, their situation has become increasingly precarious.

Who are Rohingya refugees?

It is worth noting that after 2008, the Myanmar military launched a brutal campaign of violence against the Rohingya Muslim population. The military has been accused of committing genocide by destroying Rohingya homes and forcing them to flee the country through acts of sexual violence, torture, and mass killings.

The Rohingyas, predominantly Muslims, hail from Myanmar's Rakhine state. They fled to Bangladesh following military crackdowns in their home country. Some later crossed into India seeking safety and better living conditions. While a few were recognized as refugees, many settled in northern states, including Jammu, taking up menial jobs and renting land to build makeshift homes.

However, the intensified scrutiny and recent actions by authorities have raised questions about the future of these refugees in India. With limited access to basic utilities and heightened fears of displacement, the Rohingyas in Jammu are calling for a more compassionate approach to their plight.

What Is The Foreigners Act?

The Foreigners Act of 1946 is an Indian law that gives the Central Government the power to regulate the entry, stay, and exit of foreigners in India. The Act applies to all foreigners, including refugees and stateless people.