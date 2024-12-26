ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir Introduces Transport Subsidy Scheme to Modernise Public Transport

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will receive a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for replacing buses older than 15 years

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will receive a subsidy of ₹5 lakh for replacing buses older than 15 years
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

Jammu: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has launched the "Transport Subsidy Scheme," aimed at replacing old public transport vehicles with eco-friendly, fuel-efficient buses. This initiative seeks to modernise the region's public transport system, reduce traffic congestion and curb rising pollution levels.

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will receive a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for replacing buses older than 15 years, or 16 per cent of the vehicle's cost, whichever is lower. The programme also encourages the adoption of buses that comply with the latest emission norms, providing a cleaner and more sustainable transportation solution.

Eligible applicants include owners of buses, minibuses, or matadors over 15 years old. Successful applicants will be required to enter a loan agreement and purchase new vehicles within three months of approval. Furthermore, participants must ensure their vehicles operate on designated routes for at least five years and provide regular compliance reports to Regional Transport Officers.

To qualify, applicants must clear all pending government dues, including token taxes and permit fees, and submit proof of scrapping their old vehicles, such as a certificate from a registered scrap dealer and a chassis cut piece.

Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan emphasised the importance of the scheme in reducing road congestion and promoting public transport efficiency. He urged eligible vehicle owners to apply immediately, as the benefits are available only for the current financial year.

Jammu: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has launched the "Transport Subsidy Scheme," aimed at replacing old public transport vehicles with eco-friendly, fuel-efficient buses. This initiative seeks to modernise the region's public transport system, reduce traffic congestion and curb rising pollution levels.

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will receive a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for replacing buses older than 15 years, or 16 per cent of the vehicle's cost, whichever is lower. The programme also encourages the adoption of buses that comply with the latest emission norms, providing a cleaner and more sustainable transportation solution.

Eligible applicants include owners of buses, minibuses, or matadors over 15 years old. Successful applicants will be required to enter a loan agreement and purchase new vehicles within three months of approval. Furthermore, participants must ensure their vehicles operate on designated routes for at least five years and provide regular compliance reports to Regional Transport Officers.

To qualify, applicants must clear all pending government dues, including token taxes and permit fees, and submit proof of scrapping their old vehicles, such as a certificate from a registered scrap dealer and a chassis cut piece.

Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan emphasised the importance of the scheme in reducing road congestion and promoting public transport efficiency. He urged eligible vehicle owners to apply immediately, as the benefits are available only for the current financial year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MODERN PUBLIC TRANSPORTJK TRANSPORT SUBSIDY SCHEMEJK TRANSPORT COMMISSIONERTRANSPORT SUBSIDY SCHEME IN JK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.