ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir Introduces Transport Subsidy Scheme to Modernise Public Transport

Jammu: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has launched the "Transport Subsidy Scheme," aimed at replacing old public transport vehicles with eco-friendly, fuel-efficient buses. This initiative seeks to modernise the region's public transport system, reduce traffic congestion and curb rising pollution levels.

Under the scheme, vehicle owners will receive a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for replacing buses older than 15 years, or 16 per cent of the vehicle's cost, whichever is lower. The programme also encourages the adoption of buses that comply with the latest emission norms, providing a cleaner and more sustainable transportation solution.

Eligible applicants include owners of buses, minibuses, or matadors over 15 years old. Successful applicants will be required to enter a loan agreement and purchase new vehicles within three months of approval. Furthermore, participants must ensure their vehicles operate on designated routes for at least five years and provide regular compliance reports to Regional Transport Officers.