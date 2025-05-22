Jammu And Kashmir House Committee On Jal Jeevan Scam Holds First Meeting

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s House Committee which was set up to investigate the alleged multi-crore scam in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) held its first meeting today in the summer capital.

Headed by the National Conference legislator Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, the committee comprising ten legislators held the meeting in the Legislative Assembly Complex here. Masoodi confirmed to ETV Bharat that the committee held its first meeting.

Following uproar by various legislators of the UT in the Budget session of the assembly in March, the legislative assembly Speaker Abdul Raheem Rather had constituted the committee to probe the scam. The legislators had alleged financial and administrative mismanagement in the Jal Jeevan Mission which was launched to provide piped water to all rural households.

The committee is tasked to investigate alleged lapses in fund disbursement, delays in implementation and technical non-compliance, and assess official records, conduct field inspections and interact with relevant stakeholders before submitting a detailed report to the Assembly.

Besides, the chairman Masoodi other members who are part of the committee include CPI (M) legislator Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ali Mohammad Dar (NC), Altaf Ahmad Wani (NC), Ajaz Ahmad Jan (NC), Rajiv Jasrotia (BJP), Ranbir Singh Pathania (BJP), Tanveer Sadiq (NC), Javed Riyaz Bedar (NC), Muzafer Iqbal Khan (Independent), Rafiq Ahmad Naik (PDP), Arjun Singh Raju (NC) and Iftikhar Ahmad (Congress).

The alleged scam was exposed by the former IAS officer Ashok Kumar Parmar who had written a 17-page-complaint to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on August 15, 2023. Paramar has accused the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, his advisor R R Bhatnagar and another senior IAS officer Shaleen Kabra in his complaint. However, Kabra in a press conference later refuted these allegations.