ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: High Court To Probe Encroachment, Ecological Risks in Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will investigate claims of land encroachment and ecological threats in Ladakh, following a letter sent to the Acting Chief Justice.

On July 23, a Bench led by Acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajnesh Oswal registered a public interest litigation (PIL) case and requested responses from various regional authorities, including the Deputy Commissioners of Kargil and Ganderbal and the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir. The next hearing is set for August 28.

The court's action comes after a July 1 letter from Abdul Wahid, a Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), titled "Save Ladakh's Environment, Ecology and Land from Encroachers and Resolve the Boundary Dispute between District Kargil (UT Ladakh) and District Ganderbal (UT J&K)."