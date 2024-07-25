ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: High Court Registers Suo Motu Case To Recover Jammu Youth's Body From Pakistan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

A Bench of acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajnesh Oswal while hearing the plea issued notice to Union of India and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the bid to recover the body of a 20-year-old man from Pakistan after he was drowned in Chenab river in June this year, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has registered a suo motu case over the bid to recover the body of a 20-year-old man from Pakistan after he was drowned in Chenab river on 11 June 2024.

A Bench of acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notice to Union of India and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and granted one week to the Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma to take instructions in the matter.

The Court decided to take suo motu cognizance after a public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in this regard. The next hearing of the case will be on July 29.

The Court dismissed the PIL but the parents of the youth also made submissions in the matter pursuant to which it decided to register a suo motu case the Court said.

The parents claimed that their son Harsh Nagotra drowned in the Chenab river under mysterious circumstances and his body was found in Pakistan. They requested the Court to pass directions to ensure that the body is returned from Pakistan for the conduct of last rites and other rituals.

It directed the registry of the Court to register the case under the cause title ‘Court on its own motion vs. Union of India and others' and proceeded to issue notice to the Union Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir The matter will be heard next on July 29.

It is pertinent to mention that the Body of a youth who had drowned Chenab river in Jammu on 11 June was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites. Harash Nagotra, a resident of Jourian area of Akhnoor, around 50 kilometres from Jammu district headquarters, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the Chenab river.

  1. Read more: Jammu And Kashmir Admin Launches Crackdown On High Court Bar Association Ahead Of Its Internal Elections
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: High Court Grants Bail To Former Cop Accused In 'Fake' Encounter Case

Jammu: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has registered a suo motu case over the bid to recover the body of a 20-year-old man from Pakistan after he was drowned in Chenab river on 11 June 2024.

A Bench of acting Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notice to Union of India and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and granted one week to the Deputy Solicitor General of India Vishal Sharma to take instructions in the matter.

The Court decided to take suo motu cognizance after a public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in this regard. The next hearing of the case will be on July 29.

The Court dismissed the PIL but the parents of the youth also made submissions in the matter pursuant to which it decided to register a suo motu case the Court said.

The parents claimed that their son Harsh Nagotra drowned in the Chenab river under mysterious circumstances and his body was found in Pakistan. They requested the Court to pass directions to ensure that the body is returned from Pakistan for the conduct of last rites and other rituals.

It directed the registry of the Court to register the case under the cause title ‘Court on its own motion vs. Union of India and others' and proceeded to issue notice to the Union Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir The matter will be heard next on July 29.

It is pertinent to mention that the Body of a youth who had drowned Chenab river in Jammu on 11 June was recovered in Pakistan, following which his family has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to bring back the mortal remains for last rites. Harash Nagotra, a resident of Jourian area of Akhnoor, around 50 kilometres from Jammu district headquarters, went missing on June 11 and his motorcycle was recovered on the banks of the Chenab river.

  1. Read more: Jammu And Kashmir Admin Launches Crackdown On High Court Bar Association Ahead Of Its Internal Elections
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: High Court Grants Bail To Former Cop Accused In 'Fake' Encounter Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK HIGH COURTJAMMU YOUTH BODY PAKISTANKASHMIRJK HIGH COURT SUO MOTU CASEJAMMU YOUTH BODY PAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.