Jammu And Kashmir: High Court Grants Interim Bail To Newspaper Owner In Official Secrets Act Case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant legal development, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has granted interim bail to newspaper owner, Tarun Bahl, who was arrested on charges of circulating “secret” information on WhatsApp about the withdrawal of security cover to certain persons in Jammu and Kashmir. Behl has been booked under the Official Secrets Act besides the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Justice Rahul Bharti granted interim bail to Bahl on the condition that he will not leave Jammu and Kashmir without the permission of the investigating agencies and not give any interview in the press or publish content related to the criminal case against him.

"Now, just for the sake of serving the satisfaction of the investigating authority that the petitioner shall continue to suffer jail but without any definite investigative purpose that too related to the petitioner is nothing but condemning an accused as a convict from the very inception of investigation. A good police investigation is supposed to chase the evidence gathering related to a case under investigation and not to chain an accused/suspect (sic),” Justice Bharti said in the order dated July 22 order stated.

The plea related to the regular bail to Bahl will be heard next on August 9. The High Court also observed that a person who is only accused or suspected of a crime cannot be condemned right from the start of the investigation.