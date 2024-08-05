Jammu And Kashmir: High Court Gives Ganderbal DC Shyambir Singh Seven Days To Respond In Contempt Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday granted Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh seven days to file his response in a contempt case initiated against him by a judge in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Sanjeev Kumar, issued the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ganderbal, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, alleging harassment by Singh. The court directed Singh not to issue any orders against the CJM or any other judicial officer in the interim.

During the hearing, Singh was given an opportunity to comment to which he stated that he "had no such intention."

This development follows a High Court summons issued three days earlier, requiring Singh to appear personally on August 5. The same division bench had summoned Singh on Friday in connection with the contempt case.

The case was initiated by CJM Qureshi, who accused Singh of interfering with the judicial process and attempting to intimidate him. The High Court has taken the allegations seriously, mandating the Deputy Commissioner's personal appearance.

Senior advocate R.A. Jan has been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter. The controversy began when a Sub-Judge in Ganderbal ordered the attachment of the salaries of several government officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, in an execution case. Singh is accused of attempting to intimidate the judge, leading to the contempt proceedings.