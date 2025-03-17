Jammu & Kashmir: High Court Quashes Detention of Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga Under Public Safety Act

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday quashed the preventive detention of senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), citing "vague, ambiguous, and unsubstantiated" allegations.
Justice Sanjay Dhar, while delivering the 28-page judgment, found that the detaining authority, the District Magistrate of Srinagar, had failed to establish a concrete basis for Ronga’s continued detention. The court pointed out that the grounds of detention lacked specific details and material evidence, violating Ronga’s fundamental right to make an effective representation against the order.
"...it is clear the allegations made in the grounds of detention, particularly those which have prompted the detaining authority to pass the impugned order of detention are vague, ambiguous, uncertain and lacking in material particulars," the Court said.
The Court further said, "...it was not possible for the petitioner to make effective and suitable representation before the detaining authority or the government. This has resulted in the violation of his constitutional right..."
Ronga, a senior member of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was detained on July 10, 2024, under Section 8(4) of the J&K PSA. Authorities alleged that he was associated with the separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-M), had links to past agitations, and was involved in activities prejudicial to state security. The detention order cited his alleged involvement in organizing anti-national seminars and maintaining ties with individuals promoting secessionism.
The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Davendra N. Goburdhan along with a legal team including Umair Ronga, Tuba Manzoor, and Sabiya Shabir, argued that the detention order was arbitrary and unconstitutional. They contended that Ronga had not engaged in any unlawful activities in recent years and that his past preventive detention in 2019 had been revoked.
Justice Dhar noted that the detention order relied primarily on Ronga’s past associations and lacked any substantial proof of recent anti-national activities.
While ordering the release of Ronga, Justice Dhar in his judgement referenced Supreme Court rulings emphasizing the need for clear, substantial evidence to justify preventive detention.
The court cited Ameena Begum vs the State of Telangana (2023), which established that detention orders must be precise and based on rationally probative material. It also distinguished the case from Mian Abdul Qayoom vs UT of J&K (2020), noting that, unlike Qayoom’s case, Ronga’s detention was not backed by intelligence reports demonstrating a continued threat.
The government, represented by Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin Qadiri and other counsel, argued that Ronga’s ideological leanings and past activities justified his detention, even in the absence of recent violations. They claimed he was attempting to revive separatist activities under the guise of legal advocacy.
However, the court rejected this argument, stating that suspicion alone could not override constitutional protections. "A person cannot be detained indefinitely based on vague and unsubstantiated allegations," the judgment asserted.