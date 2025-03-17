ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir: High Court Quashes Detention of Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga Under Public Safety Act

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday quashed the preventive detention of senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), citing "vague, ambiguous, and unsubstantiated" allegations.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, while delivering the 28-page judgment, found that the detaining authority, the District Magistrate of Srinagar, had failed to establish a concrete basis for Ronga’s continued detention. The court pointed out that the grounds of detention lacked specific details and material evidence, violating Ronga’s fundamental right to make an effective representation against the order.

"...it is clear the allegations made in the grounds of detention, particularly those which have prompted the detaining authority to pass the impugned order of detention are vague, ambiguous, uncertain and lacking in material particulars," the Court said.

The Court further said, "...it was not possible for the petitioner to make effective and suitable representation before the detaining authority or the government. This has resulted in the violation of his constitutional right..."

Ronga, a senior member of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was detained on July 10, 2024, under Section 8(4) of the J&K PSA. Authorities alleged that he was associated with the separatist group All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-M), had links to past agitations, and was involved in activities prejudicial to state security. The detention order cited his alleged involvement in organizing anti-national seminars and maintaining ties with individuals promoting secessionism.

The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Davendra N. Goburdhan along with a legal team including Umair Ronga, Tuba Manzoor, and Sabiya Shabir, argued that the detention order was arbitrary and unconstitutional. They contended that Ronga had not engaged in any unlawful activities in recent years and that his past preventive detention in 2019 had been revoked.