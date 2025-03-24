"Evidence Full of Contradictions": HC Upholds Acquittal Of Accused In 2005 J&K Ex Minister Assassination Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh upheld the acquittal of three accused individuals in the 2005 Tulsi Bagh (Srinagar) terrorist attack case that led to the assassination of Minister of State for Education, Ghulam Nabi Lone. The division bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta dismissed the State's appeal against the 2012 acquittal by the trial court, citing insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in the prosecution's case.

The case dates back to October 18, 2005, when two suicide attackers, identified as Abu Ossama and Bilal alias Salahu Din, both residents of Pakistan, launched a coordinated attack on the government quarters at Tulsi Bagh, Srinagar. According to the judgement, their (attackers) objective was to target the residence of MY Tarigami, General Secretary of CPI(M) and MLA. "While one attacker was killed by the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Tarigami, the other mistakenly barged into the quarters of Ghulam Nabi Lone, leading to the Minister's assassination."

The Trial Court, in its judgment dated October 10, 2012, acquitted Syed Shabir Bukhari, Shakil Ahmad Sofi, and Mushtaq Hussain Akhoon, citing a lack of credible evidence linking them to the conspiracy. The prosecution claimed that these individuals provided logistical support to the attackers and acted under the instructions of the operational chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Bilal alias Sayeed Salahudin, who was based in Pakistan.

However, the Trial Court found inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative, particularly in establishing the alleged conspiracy. "The prosecution has not been able to explain as to what was the disclosure made and when it was made with some amount of certainty," observed the Trial Court in its detailed judgment.

The State, dissatisfied with the acquittal, appealed to the High Court. However, after carefully re-evaluating the evidence, the High Court found no compelling reason to overturn the Trial Court's decision. Justice Sanjeev Kumar, while pronouncing the judgment on March 20, remarked: "The prosecution evidence to prove the conspiracy is full of contradictions and unworthy of credence. Once we take out the conspiracy angle in the case on hand having not been proved, we see no reason to see the involvement of Respondent Nos. 1 to 3 (Bukhari, Sofi and Akhoon) in carrying out the terrorist attack resulting in the killing of MoS Education Ghulam Nabi Lone."

The bench further emphasized that the prosecution's failure to establish a chain of circumstances led to the acquittal. "The circumstances sought to be proved by the prosecution do not form an unbroken chain of firmly established circumstances leading to the only conclusion that Respondent Nos. 1 to 3 (Bukhari, Sofi and Akhoon) were indeed part of the conspiracy hatched by all the accused at the instance of Respondent No. 7 (Ab. Rehman alias Darda) to carry out the assassination attack on MY Tarigami,” the judgment noted.

A critical aspect of the prosecution's case was the alleged communication between the accused and the operational chief of LeT. However, the court pointed out that the call details of the respondents, which could have proven the connection, were not conclusively established during the trial. Additionally, the disclosure statements that led to the recovery of video tapes and a sketch of the government quarters also failed to stand scrutiny.

"The call details of the respondents, which could have at least proved that the Respondent Nos. 1 to 3 were in touch with Respondent No. 7, the operational chief of LeT based in Pakistan, and had provided logistics and other information to the suicide attackers, i.e. Respondent Nos. 4 and 6, were also not proved during the trial," the Court underlined while adding, "The disclosure statements allegedly made by the Respondent Nos. 1 to 3 which led to the recovery of tapes and sketch plan too could not be proved to the satisfaction of the Trial Court which could have been relevant circumstances indicating the involvement of Respondent No. 1 to 3 with the commission of crime by Respondent Nos. 4 and 6. Indisputably, there was no eyewitness account to prove the conspiracy, if any, hatched by Respondent No. 1 to 3 with other accused."

The court reiterated the principle that appellate courts should not interfere with acquittal judgments unless the findings of the Trial Court are perverse or against the evidence on record. Justice Kumar remarked: "To interfere with the judgment of acquittal, the Appellate Court must be sure that the view taken by the Trial Court is totally impermissible in the face of evidence on record."

Justice Kumar further said, "For the reasons which the Trial Court has given elaborately in the impugned judgment and on re-evaluation of evidence by us, we see no good reason to take a view different from the one taken by the Trial Court. The evidence on record is too weak and shaky to arrive at a conclusion different from one arrived at by the Trial Court."

"The Trial Court has gone in some details to evaluate the prosecution evidence and has concluded that none of the relevant circumstances projected by the prosecution have been firmly established and also the circumstances sought to be proved do not form a chain complete in itself without any missing links so that it could be said to be proved beyond any reasonable doubt that Respondent Nos. 1 to 3 were participants in the criminal conspiracy hatched by all the accused to carry out the attack at the Tulsi Bagh Government quarters on the fateful day".

While dismissing the State's appeal, the division bench, in its 14-page judgment, stated: "For the foregoing reasons, we do not feel persuaded to interfere with the judgment of acquittal recorded by the Trial Court. This appeal is, therefore, found to be without any merit and the same is, accordingly, dismissed."