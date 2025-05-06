Jammu and Kashmir: HC Halts Police Action Against Animal Activists Who Fought For Puppies

Srinagar: In a significant relief to three animal rights defenders, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has restrained the police from filing a final report or challan in a case lodged against them, pending further orders.

The interim order, passed by Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani on April 29, directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Miran Sahib, Jammu, not to submit the final report under FIR No. 0033/2025 without prior permission from the court.

"Subject to any vacation or modification upon consideration of the objections/arguments and till further orders, respondent No.1 (incharge SHO POLICE STATION MIRAN SAHIB) while being at liberty to proceed with the investigation in the impugned case FIR shall not, however, present the final report/challan, in terms of Section 193 of BNSS before the competent Court of law, without permission from this Court," Justice Wani stated in the order.

The case involves three individuals: Devinder Kour Madaan alias Rumpy Madaan, Chairperson of the animal welfare NGO SAVE; Radhika Sharma, an empanelled volunteer with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC); and Didar Singh, a member of SAVE and an animal lover. The trio approached the court seeking quashment of FIR No. 0033/2025 registered against them on March 9 under Sections 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty), 115(2) (Attempt to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), and 191(2) (Punishment for rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Their counsel, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, argued that the FIR was an act of vengeance, registered after the activists filed a complaint against two men — Dara Singh and Manga Singh — for allegedly brutalizing two puppies. "...petitioners are associated with a NGO working for protection of the rights of Animals who have also filed some PIL matters before this Court for protection of the Animal life. That petitioner No.3 (Didar Singh) and his daughter were feeding two puppies at their home, which was not liked by respondent No.2 (Dara Singh) and his accomplice S. Manga Singh, who unfortunately took the puppies for causing harm to them and they may have caused the death of the said puppies."

"That upon being deeply moved by illegal conduct of the respondent No.2 and his accomplice, the petitioners in a responsible capacity lodged a case FIR bearing No. 0031/2025 on March 8, 2025 under Section 325 of BNS and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, before the police concerned. That unfortunately instead of having repentance and remorse for their illegal act, respondent No.2 (Dara Singh) lodged a counter report against the petitioners on the false and frivolous allegations of commission of house trespass, causing of hurt and rioting. That respondent No.1 (incharge SHO POLICE STATION MIRAN SAHIB) while abusing his powers has registered a false and frivolous case FIR pursuant to the aforesaid complaint of respondent No.2, bearing No. 0033/2025 dated March 9, 2025," Advocate Ahmed submitted before the bench.

The court also took note of the petitioners' long-standing involvement in animal rights activism and public interest litigations (PILs) filed for the protection of animals in the region. While listing the case for further hearing on June 2, Justice Wani said, "In the meanwhile, subject to any vacation or modification upon consideration of the objections/arguments and till further orders, respondent No.1 while being at liberty to proceed with the investigation in the impugned case FIR..."