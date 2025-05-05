ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt, LG Again At Loggerheads Over Business Rules; Clarity 'Very Soon', Says NC

Srinagar: The National Conference Government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hopes to bring clarity and reach a consensus over the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) regarding which differences have cropped up with the Lieutenant Governor of J & K Manoj Sinha.

“Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” said Tanvir Sadiq, NC legislator and chief spokesperson of the party. He disclosed that the cabinet led by the chief minister Omar Abdullah met today and addressed the queries raised by the Lieutenant Governor Sinha.

Sadiq’s statement came in response to the reports that the LG has rejected the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) which were framed by the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet and sent to Raj Bhavan for approval.

The NC chief spokesperson also clarified: “The LG has not rejected the Business Rules, but had raised some queries which are being addressed.” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meet today and filed the reply to the queries.

“The file will be sent to Raj Bhavan today itself. This is a work in progress. Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” he added. Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) primarily deal with the powers and jurisdiction of the government in running the administration – the most contentious issue being the posting and transfer of All India cadre IAS officers and also the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 has defined the rules of the LG but it has not stated the rules of business for an elected government. The Act was implemented after Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into a union territory on August 5, 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated Articles 370 and 35 A.