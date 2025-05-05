Jammu Kashmir Govt, LG Again At Loggerheads Over Business Rules; Clarity 'Very Soon', Says NC

Srinagar: The National Conference Government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hopes to bring clarity and reach a consensus over the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) regarding which differences have cropped up with the Lieutenant Governor of J & K Manoj Sinha.
“Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” said Tanvir Sadiq, NC legislator and chief spokesperson of the party. He disclosed that the cabinet led by the chief minister Omar Abdullah met today and addressed the queries raised by the Lieutenant Governor Sinha.
Sadiq’s statement came in response to the reports that the LG has rejected the Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) which were framed by the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet and sent to Raj Bhavan for approval.
The NC chief spokesperson also clarified: “The LG has not rejected the Business Rules, but had raised some queries which are being addressed.” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meet today and filed the reply to the queries.
“The file will be sent to Raj Bhavan today itself. This is a work in progress. Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” he added. Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) primarily deal with the powers and jurisdiction of the government in running the administration – the most contentious issue being the posting and transfer of All India cadre IAS officers and also the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officers.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 has defined the rules of the LG but it has not stated the rules of business for an elected government. The Act was implemented after Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into a union territory on August 5, 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated Articles 370 and 35 A.
Section 55 of the Act has given the LG absolute authority in matters of posting and transfer of IAS, IPS, IFS officers and those officers in the lower bureaucracy who are linked with law and order.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha sent back the TRB proposed by the Omar Abdullah government after it was drafted by a high-level committee, including senior advocate Rohinton Nariman.
The LG’s office reportedly found the TBR to be in conflict and in contravention of the J K Reorganisation Act, particularly concerning the posting and transfer of IAS officers.
According to reports, the rules framed by the elected government had given itself the authority to transfer IAS, IPS officers, whose transfer is the authority of the LG, as per Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
The government in November last year had set up a cabinet subcommittee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, with Sakeena Itoo, Javaid Rana, and Law Secretary Achal Sethi, Commissioner General Administration Department Sanjeev Sharma as its members, to set up the rules for its administrative business.
In the absence of the rules, the Omar Abdullah-led government is practically handicapped to take any decision about transfer of bureaucrats and define its functions and that of the bureaucracy.
