Jammu Kashmir Govt Clears CDF Rules, But MLAs See 'Unwarranted' Restrictions On Paltry Rs 3 Crore Fund

Srinagar: Six months after they were elected to the legislative assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced fresh guidelines for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), allowing each MLA to recommend developmental works worth Rs 3 crore annually in their constituencies.
The 90 members of the Assembly were facing multiple issues with mounting pressure in their constituencies for carrying out works. But they were faced with a lack of fund allocation until now.
The guidelines cleared by the cabinet have refined rules for spending funds from allocated CDF to ensure they take up the community’s pressing projects in a year.
“Consequent upon the decision taken by the Council of Ministers vide decision dated March 3, 2025, (CDF) scheme, the guidelines on Constituency Development Fund are hereby issued with immediate effect,” said an order issued by Principal Secretary J&K Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya.
But many legislators see the funds are little less compared to their counterparts in other parts of the country with many restrictions.
The projects, according to guidelines, will focus on building public assets like drinking water, roads, education, healthcare, sanitation and tourism for the public welfare.
The MLAs can recommend works up to Rs 3 crore in a fiscal to district development commissioner in their respective constituency while the nominated members (5 members) can suggest works across Union Territory.
But the government has stressed public assets instead of short term initiatives. This means the CDF funds cannot be used for salaries, land acquisition, religious sites or administrative expenses. Additionally, the projects should not exceed 10 lakh barring some exceptions.
To do away with delays, the new rules have recommended slew of measures including the deadline of 45 days for the recommended works to be cleared by the district authorities. Besides, the projects must be completed within a year but with exemption of extending to two years in completing works in hilly terrains.
Over 70 percent of the area of Jammu and Kashmir comprises challenging topography and mountains with the working season restricted to eight months in the face of cold temperature and long winters.
But a crucial departure from the past is that projects will continue despite the change of MLA as per the new guidelines. Earlier, projects would be stuck after MLAs were replaced in a constituency, leaving the works stuck. Now, the projects will move ahead without disruption.
These guidelines, according to a senior official, will allow transparency, especially that the executing agencies like the public works department have to follow an open and transparent bidding process for works.
All these guidelines are mandated to help people as the mandatory expenditure threshold like 80 percent funds to be utilised in a fiscal will withhold subsequent fund release for the next financial year.
The new rules will also maintain financial transparency by necessitating the funds to be routed through budget estimation, allocation and monitoring system (BEAM) for real time tracking.
“This will ensure efficient utilisation of public funds, speed up infrastructure development and curb any misuse,” the official added.
Many legislators like ruling National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi, however, see some restrictions in the new rules as ‘unwarranted'.
He said that the putting cap on completing works within a year is not feasible given the shorter working season in Kashmir. Besides, he listed the process including identifying works, feasibility, estimates and approval is time consuming.
“The projects should be carried forward on rolling basis till completion of five year term of MLA like we have in MPLADs funds,” said Masoodi, who was the former Member of Parliament from Kashmir.
“Besides, small works up to Rs 4-5 lakh should have been allowed without tender. Someone from the local community could take up these works in the constituencies. The works carried out by a local from the same constituency allows more accountability and transparency as people themselves monitor it,” he added.
Another MLA said that the tranche of Rs 3 crore is less compared to other states and in the face of inflation, it should be around Rs 5 crore.
He cited the example of Kerala where the CDF allocated to MLA is 5 crore, saying the government needs to shore up their funds for the public welfare.
"Many works are pending since the last 10 years and it requires more funds. Also the market has undergone change and there is inflation in every sector. It won't allow the take up of all works in a year," said MLA Shameema Firdous adding they can recommend priority works through CAPEX funds.
Likewise, Communist Party of India (M) MLA MY Tarigami too described the allocation as 'too little'.
He said the MLAs are not averse to transparency or following the procedures as the CDF is taxpayers money.
But the question is what will an MLA do with paltry Rs 3 crore in the face of price rise, asked Tarigami.
