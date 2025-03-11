ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Clears CDF Rules, But MLAs See 'Unwarranted' Restrictions On Paltry Rs 3 Crore Fund

Srinagar: Six months after they were elected to the legislative assembly, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced fresh guidelines for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), allowing each MLA to recommend developmental works worth Rs 3 crore annually in their constituencies.

The 90 members of the Assembly were facing multiple issues with mounting pressure in their constituencies for carrying out works. But they were faced with a lack of fund allocation until now.

The guidelines cleared by the cabinet have refined rules for spending funds from allocated CDF to ensure they take up the community’s pressing projects in a year.

“Consequent upon the decision taken by the Council of Ministers vide decision dated March 3, 2025, (CDF) scheme, the guidelines on Constituency Development Fund are hereby issued with immediate effect,” said an order issued by Principal Secretary J&K Finance Department Santosh D Vaidya.

But many legislators see the funds are little less compared to their counterparts in other parts of the country with many restrictions.

The projects, according to guidelines, will focus on building public assets like drinking water, roads, education, healthcare, sanitation and tourism for the public welfare.

The MLAs can recommend works up to Rs 3 crore in a fiscal to district development commissioner in their respective constituency while the nominated members (5 members) can suggest works across Union Territory.

But the government has stressed public assets instead of short term initiatives. This means the CDF funds cannot be used for salaries, land acquisition, religious sites or administrative expenses. Additionally, the projects should not exceed 10 lakh barring some exceptions.

To do away with delays, the new rules have recommended slew of measures including the deadline of 45 days for the recommended works to be cleared by the district authorities. Besides, the projects must be completed within a year but with exemption of extending to two years in completing works in hilly terrains.

Over 70 percent of the area of Jammu and Kashmir comprises challenging topography and mountains with the working season restricted to eight months in the face of cold temperature and long winters.

But a crucial departure from the past is that projects will continue despite the change of MLA as per the new guidelines. Earlier, projects would be stuck after MLAs were replaced in a constituency, leaving the works stuck. Now, the projects will move ahead without disruption.

These guidelines, according to a senior official, will allow transparency, especially that the executing agencies like the public works department have to follow an open and transparent bidding process for works.

All these guidelines are mandated to help people as the mandatory expenditure threshold like 80 percent funds to be utilised in a fiscal will withhold subsequent fund release for the next financial year.