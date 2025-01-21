Jammu And Kashmir Govt Bets Big On African Dorper, Dutch Texel To Slash Mutton Imports

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to import a little less than a chiliad of high-yield sheep from Australia under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) to reduce dependency on mutton imports and boost local production. A team of seven officers has already left for Australia to oversee the selection, procurement and transportation of the sheep.

According to a senior official from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), the team comprises experts from both Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and SKUAST. "The officials will oversee the selection and transportation of Dorper and Texel sheep breeds, known for their superior meat production capabilities," the official told ETV Bharat. "The team is expected to return with the flock by February 3, 2025."

The official said this marks the first phase of the HADP initiative, supported by a budget of Rs 26 crore. Out of the whole flock of 900 which are being imported, 450 Dorper sheep will be allocated to the Jammu division, while the remaining 450 Texel sheep will be given to the Kashmir division.

The project aims to make Jammu and Kashmir self-reliant in mutton production. The region consumes around 15 lakh sheep annually, with 41% of the demand currently being met through imports from other states at an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

"This initiative is part of a broader Rs 329 crore, five-year plan to enhance wool and mutton production while reducing dependence on imports," an official from the Sheep and Husbandry Department said. "The imported sheep will undergo a rigorous quarantine process, spending one month in quarantine in Australia before being transported to India. They will then spend another two months in dedicated quarantine centers in Jammu and Kashmir."

The government has set up centres in Rajbagh (Srinagar) and Kathua (Jammu) to house the imported sheep temporarily. After the procedure is finished, the Dorper sheep will find a new home at the sheep farm in Reasi, while the Texel sheep will be kept at the government sheep farm in Ganderbal.

Dorper sheep, originally bred in South Africa, are widely celebrated for their adaptability, high fertility rates, and exceptional meat production. These sheep get adapted to a variety of conditions because of their strong bodies and characteristic black or white heads. One of their main advantages is that they grow quickly; in just four months, lambs can weigh 35 to 40 kg and can go over 90 kg as adults.

The Texel sheep, which is basically a Dutch breed, are also well-known for their superior mutton quality. Texel sheep are distinguished by their broad faces, black noses, short ears, and smooth, muscular builds. Their lamb can also weigh 35 to 40 kg in just four to five months. However, adult Texel sheep can weigh 65 to 75 kilograms for ewes and 90 to 110 kilograms for rams. Despite being short-height breeds, their bone -to-mutton ratio is remarkable.