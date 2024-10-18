Omar Abdullah's Cabinet Ministers Get Portfolios: Know Who Gets What

Srinagar: Two days after being sworn-in as the cabinet ministers with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the five legislators of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government have been allotted portfolios of the departments.

"In pursuance of rule 4 (2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019," Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has assigned the charges to the five ministers.

Surinder Choudhary, who is the deputy CM has been alloted Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour, Employment and Skill Development.

Javed Ahmed Rana, legislator from Poonch district, has been alloted Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs. Javid Ahmad Dar, the legislator from Baramulla district, has been assigned Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.

The lone woman minister in the Omar's cabinet Sakeena Masood (Itoo) has been alloted Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare.

The independent legislator from Bani constituency of Jammu, Satish Sharma, who extended his support to National Conference, has been assigned Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information, Youth Services and Sports and ARI and Trainings.

"Any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the Ministers shall remain with the Chief Minister," Sinha said in the order. Per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2020, Omar's cabinet will have only eight ministers. While the NC has got all the five ministers in the initial framework, three more ministerial berths are to be filled.

The NC is likely to get the other three also as the alliance partner Congress has decided to not take any ministry yet and extend support to the government after the party, with six seats only, was given one berth, which, sources said, created friction within the Congress and between the alliance partners.

Congress Legislative Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir had told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the none of the party's legislator will take oath until the statehood is restored.