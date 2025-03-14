ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Government Unveils New Road Safety Policy To Reduce Traffic Accidents in Five Years

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government today launched a new Road Safety Policy 2025, aiming to reduce traffic accidents by 50 per cent in the next five years. The policy comes in response to alarming accident statistics, with 6092 road accidents reported in 2022, resulting in 805 fatalities, and 6298 accidents in 2023, with 893 lives lost.

An official spokesman said in a statement that the government recognises that road safety demands a holistic approach, and the new policy seeks to promote awareness, strengthen institutional mechanisms, and improve traffic enforcement.

In the new policy, the government will constitute the State Road Safety Council, headed by the Transport Minister Satish Sharma and a lead agency headed by an Additional Transport Commissioner. It said 40 per cent of all the accidents have occurred in the districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua.

"Accidental data analysis shows that the number of accidents and fatality rate needs to be brought down making it imperative to promote preventive strategy for road safety. The government has a vision to achieve the goal of reduction in road accidents as well as fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030," the statement said.