J&K Govt Teacher Dismissed for 'Anti-National' Activities

17 minutes ago

Manzoor Ahmed Laway, a resident of Manzgam in Kulgam district was dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution. He is named in two FIRs registered at DH Pora police station. Earlier, 56 employees of Jammu and Kashmir were dismissed on similar ground.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a teacher for alleged involvement in anti-national activities under Article 311 of the Constitution, officials said.

The article provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State.

The employee, Manzoor Ahmed Laway, a teacher in the education department, is a resident of Manzgam in DH Pora police station area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The activities of the employee had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The agencies found him being allegedly involved in terror-related activities.

Laway is named in two FIRs registered at DH Pora police station in Kulgam. The first case dates back to July 9, 2016, when he and his associates allegedly instigated a mob causing damage and destruction to government property. The mob had marched towards DH Pora police station and looted arms, ammunition and other properties before setting the police station on fire.

In the second incident on September 10, 2016, the accused and his associates led an unruly mob that resorted to stone pelting and fired indiscriminately on a joint team of police and security forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who take advantage of being in government service. Prior to this, 56 government officials were dismissed by invoking the provisions of Article 311 of the Constitution, officials said.

