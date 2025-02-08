Jammu & Kashmir Government Launches Inquiries into Civilian Deaths, But Not To Act On Findings

By Moazum Mohammad

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced inquiries into two recent civilian deaths but these probes will not assign responsibility or be binding on the Union government, which oversees security in the Union Territory.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took up the matter with the Central government and demanded a time-bound probe. He also said that the government would launch its own inquiries into both the incidents.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of Makhan Din, a civilian from Billawar, Jammu. Before his death, Din recorded a video alleging torture by the J&K Police in Kathua. He then opened a packet and died by suicide saying he did so to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

The death triggered public outrage prompting the police to initiate a high-level inquiry. A Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level officer has been tasked with submitting a report within 10 days.

Additionally, a notice has been issued on Friday by the Tehsildar Lohai Malhar, Anil Kumar who has been appointed as the inquiry officer to ascertain the facts and circumstances into the cause of the death. He will record the statements of witnesses from Saturday, he added.

The order stated the witnesses including general public with knowledge about the incident will have to record their statements before him during office hours till February 9 at Naib Tehsildar Mandi Tehsil Billawar.

But a similar inquiry announced by the government into the killing of a civilian driver Waseem Ahmed Malla of Sopore allegedly involving the Army on Srinagar-Baramulla highway is yet to kick off, confirmed a senior government official who visited the family for some documents.

“We are preparing documents in the case. At least, we will try to recommend a job to one family member of the victim,” an official told ETV Bharat. The onus lies with the policymakers and the we can only recommend the case, the official added.

Although the Home Department comprising security and law and order is outside the domain of the government, legal experts like former J&K Advocate General Ishaq Qadri said the UT government has ‘duty to protect and secure lives of people’ and hence the inquiries.

He explained the inquiry officer will record the witness statements to compile a fact-finding report but the scope of the government is limited in fixing responsibility.

“The government is discharging its duty and nothing else,” he said. “It will examine the facts and evidence and subsequently the report will be submitted to the LG for necessary action.” But the final decision to consider the report rests with the Union Government which controls the security of the union territory, Qadri added.