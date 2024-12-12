J&K Govt Fails To Utilize Potential Of Adventure Sports In River Chenab, Stakeholders Say

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has failed to utilize the potential of water sports in river Chenab in district Doda which could become a major tourist attraction for people from all over India, locals said.

“The government hasn’t moved beyond the occasional rafting rides for entertainment for the tourists and local population whereas not a single rafting competition event or other water sport event has been organized. Even the money spent on making a tourist spot in Pul Doda has gone waste with structures constructed that are getting damaged due to bad planning,” claimed Mushtaq Ahmed, founder and head of NGO Chenab rescuers, said.

“The river Chenab has the potential of becoming the hub of adventure sports in Jammu and Kashmir as it provides opportunities for rafting, water skiing and boat riding, all during winter months when the water level recedes in the river,” he said, and added that they are still waiting for the government to start any of these events.

Despite the tourism department clearing a stretch of river from Shibnote to Krara area in Thathri sub-division for rafting, not a single adventure sport competition has been organized in the area.

“This has been confined to a fun exercise where tourists and local population can take the ride of a raft under the guidance of experts of Extreme Adventure, an organization which has taken the contract of rafting in the river, and it hasn’t gone beyond it. There is a lot more chance but what is needed is commitment of the government to make it happen,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Mahla area of Doda district, who lives in the vicinity of river Chenab.

The district administration Doda and BDA has been trying to promote the area but it is confined to tourism only, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Kumar told ETV Bharat that the river Chenab has the potential of adventure sports and a vibrant Bhaderwah event, which will be held later this month. He said the Bhaderwah Development Authority (BDA) has scheduled river rafting in Chenab and for two days is.

“We are also trying for a water sports event on Baghliar power project reservoir in Pul Doda but for that, we are waiting for clearance from the tourism department,” Singh said.

“Everybody knows that Chenab is a dangerous river and until and unless the tourism department provides clearance, nobody can hold any event here,” the DC added.

The Chenab Rescuers founder Mushtaq said that they have often given representation to the administration that volunteers of his NGO know the river in and out and they should be considered for starting any kind of adventure sports on the river. “If they want to run boats on their own, our volunteers could be given the job of rescuers. We also applied for a license for boats so that our volunteers could earn their livelihood as well,” Mushtaq added.

Adventure sports, like rafting, are being held on river Chenab on a regular basis in Baradari area of Reasi district and it has become a regular affair with tourists and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims from all over the country. Occasionally, rafting competitions are also held in Reasi to attract more and more people. Stakeholders said similar events could be held in Doda district as well.

The Chenab river originates from the Baralacha area in Lahaul in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, bordering Padder in Kishtwar district. It passes through Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir before entering Pakistan merging with the Indus river in Bahawalpur area in Pakistan. The total length of river Chenab is 1974 kilometers and is considered one of the most dangerous rivers in India. This river has the potential of generating around 16000 megawatt of electricity and also has potential to become a hub of adventure sports in the region.