Jammu And Kashmir Government Departments Owe Nearly Rs 15 Crore In Water Bills

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Government and semi-government departments in Jammu and Kashmir have accumulated an outstanding debt of Rs 14.82 crore in unpaid water supply charges owed to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, an official revealed.

The unpaid dues have accrued over several years due to delays in bill payments by the concerned departments, as disclosed in response to an RTI query by M M Shuja. Major defaulters include the School Education Department (SED) with Rs 2.23 crore, the Estates Department with Rs 1.87 crore, and the Health Department with Rs 1.86 crore.

Other departments with significant arrears include the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (J&K TDC) with Rs 59 lakh, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) with Rs 38 lakh, and the Animal Husbandry Department, Kashmir, with Rs 26 lakh. Additional defaulters are the Urban Local Bodies Department (Rs 24 lakh), the Fire and Emergency Department (Rs 23 lakh), the Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Power Project (Rs 20 lakh), the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department (Rs 18 lakh), and the Agriculture Department, Kashmir (Rs 12.54 lakh). Smaller amounts are owed by the Cable Car Corporation, Telecommunication Department, Waqf Board, and the Sports Department.

"The PHE Department has faced challenges in its operations and maintenance due to the significant outstanding amounts, especially as it enforces stricter measures on common consumers to settle their dues," an official from the PHE Department, who requested anonymity, mentioned. "Unlike the Power Development Department (PDD), which receives dedicated funds to clear power bills, government departments do not receive earmarked funds to settle water bills, leading to the accumulation of such large amounts."

Chief Engineer of the PHE Department, Kashmir, Vivek Kohli, stated that efforts are underway to recover the outstanding amounts. "Once we send the bill to any department, they reconcile the amount while collecting details from their sub-offices. Once the figure is reconciled, we will take up the matter with the administration," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is preparing to install smart water meters in the valley by the end of this year to promote reasonable water use. The project, to be implemented by the Jal Shakti Department, will begin in phases, with the first phase covering commercial establishments in the Srinagar district before expanding to other categories.

Speaking about the smart water meters, Kohli said that it would take time to introduce the water meters, but the beginning has been made. "We have already done the groundwork for the prestigious project and prepared a proposal. We are hopeful to get funds for the implementation process soon."