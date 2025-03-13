Jammu and Kashmir Government Denies Reports Of Opening Of New Liquor Shop

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has denied reports of opening up new liquor shops amid the demands of banning liquor from opposition, but said that 305 wine shops were auctioned as per the Excise Policy 2025-26.

Legislators of opposition political and ruling parties have submitted private members bills in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly. Two leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have also supported banning liquor consumption and its sale in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister's office put a statement on X saying that the government under the Excise Policy 2025-26 has 305 wine shops that were put up for auction on 15 February, and after the culmination of the bidding process

271 vends got allotted through the e-auction process (which was conducted by Jammu & Kashmir Bank) to the successful H1 bidders and rest of 34 locations are being put to re-auction through Public Notice Issued on 07.03.2025 and bidding process (again to be conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank) shall be completed on 17.03.2025 for these 34 vends.

It said the number of JKEL-2 vends (Wine Shops) remained unchanged i.e. 305, since FY 2023-24, and there is no increase in the number of vends, either in Jammu or in Kashmir. The statement came after reports claimed that the government is opening new wine shops in the union territory and has invited e-bids for it.

According to the Excise Policy 2025-26 released in February this year by the Jammu and Kashmir government's finance department, which is headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, it invited e-bids for these 305 shops in ten districts of Jammu and four districts of the Kashmir valley. The policy will come into force from April 1, this year and will continue to remain in force till 31 March, 2026.

The demand for the ban first came from the opposition - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose legislator from Kupwara Mir Muhammad Fayaz Mir moved a private members bill seeking a complete ban on the advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling National Conference legislator from Sonwar, Ahsan Sheikh and Independent MLA from Langate Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad have also moved the bills in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

Following the bills, PDP leader and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, Ilitja Mufti, launched a signature campaign in Srinagar last week and also held a protest for a liquor ban. "Liquor has no place in our spiritually rich society. A land known as 'Reshwa'er' (the land of saints) should not be tainted by alcohol trade," Iltija said. Her mother and PDP president sought the support of Congress, an ally of the National Conference, in the assembly for the bill.

Opposition BJP’s two leaders, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and Chairperson of JK Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi, are also supporting a ban on liquor in the Union Territory. Traders in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk also put up a poster at Ghanta Ghar (clock tower), urging tourists to avoid liquor and drugs at the spot. This poster, however, was later removed by the police.

Meanwhile, as per the economic survey report, tabled in the Assembly, the revenue collection from sale of liquor has increased as the Jammu and Kashmir government opened dozens of new shops across the UT from the last two years.

"The UT government has strengthened the e-Abgari platform for tracking the supply chain, notified the new excise policy and conducted transparent auctions in the allotment of liquor vends. Hence, the excise revenue is increasing by 4% and is expected to reach Rs 2000 crores in 2024-25," the report says.