Jammu And Kashmir Generates 1500 Tonnes Of Waste Daily. Where Does It Go?

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's two municipal corporations and 76 municipalities are daily generating 1502 tonnes of solid waste. But the state government lacks scientific treatment of this garbage, which results in garbage piles in every town, locals and activists say.
As per the details of the Housing and Urban Development department provided in the ongoing Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) generates 525 tonnes of solid waste daily, while the Jammu Municipal Corporation generates 374 tonnes. The government said it has 33 Material Recovery Facilities in 33 municipalities and two corporations.
The other 76 municipalities in the Union Territory - Achabal, Anantnag, Ashmuqam, Awantipora, Bandipora, Baramulla, Beerwah, Bijbehara, Budgam, Chadoora, Chrar-i-sharif, Devsar, Dooru-Verinag, Frisal, Ganderbal, Hain, Handwara, Khansahib, Khrew, Kokernag, Kulgam, Kunzer and Tangmarg, Kupwara, Langate, Magam, Mattan, Pahalgam, Pampore, Pattan, Pulwama, Qazigund, Seer-Hamdan, Shopian, Sopore, Sumbal, Tral, Uri, Wattergam, Yaripora, Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour, Ghoumanhasan, R.S.Pura, Bishnah, Amia, Kathua, Bilawar, Basholi, Lakhanpur, Parole, Hiranagar, Katra, Reasi, Doda, Bhaderwah, Thathri, Poonch, Surankote, Samba, Visavour, Bari Brhamana, Ramgarh, Udhampur, Ramnagar, Chenani, Kishtwar, Ramban, Banihal, Batote, Rajouri, Sunderbani, Nowshera, Thannamandi and Kalakote - generate rest of the 603 tonnes of solid waste daily.
Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist in the Valley, claims that this solid waste is directly dumped in open landfills by the government, which has become a source of pollution to soil and humans.
"No single municipality is scientifically treating this waste. Municipalities and corporations dump it openly in landfills in the peripheries of towns or villages," Bhat told ETV Bharat.
According to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, the waste has to be segregated at the source. The Supreme Court last month said that segregation of waste at the source was vital for the well-being of the environment.
He said the government officers "are not serious" about getting rid of this waste scientifically as they seem "ignorant" about its environmental and human cost. Bhat said the lack of sanitation facilities for people have now turned water bodies, roadsides and land into pollution centres.
Qazi Sarwar, Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, claimed that ten municipalities, including Anantnag, Achabal, Qazigund, and Verinag, have scientific solid waste management units where waste is treated as per Municipal Waste Management Rules.
"For the rest of the municipalities in the Valley, work is ongoing for the construction of solid waste management units. Eight municipalities have no land available for the construction of these units," Sarwar told ETV Bharat.
The daily waste accumulation at Srinagar’s Achan dumping site is 550 tonnes of garbage. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the Housing and Urban Local Bodies portfolio, said that 11 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is untreated at the site, which is located close to Kashmir’s tertiary medical institute, SKIMS. Omar admitted in the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly that a waste-to-energy project was proposed at Achan but it did not kick off.
According to a study conducted by the government’s Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Committee, out of the 1500 TPD of solid waste, only 36 per cent was treated and 64 per cent remains unaccounted for. "A significant quantity of solid waste remains untreated in large dump sites or as litter in public spaces in Jammu & Kashmir. This endangers public health and the environment in the Union Territory," the PCC study says.
Environmental consultant Suhail Bashir says the main sources of solid waste in Kashmir include households, commercial establishments, and construction activities where organic waste, plastics, paper, and other non-biodegradable materials are generated.
"Improper disposal practices, such as open dumping and burning of waste pose a significant threat to the environment and public health. This has led to pollution of water bodies, contamination of soil, air, and water resources, leading to various health hazards," Bashir says.
Tahir Wani, an environmental researcher, says government officials must not perceive solid waste merely a burden for disposal. "The officials must focus on converting waste into valuable materials and energy as many have demonstrated in the world," Wani told ETV Bharat.
The Jammu and Kashmir government in its budget for the financial year 2025-2026 promised the completion of establishment of solid waste management centres in 78 urban local bodies and to build 4,075 Solid Waste Management (SWM) for scientific treatment and management of the waste generated in the Union Territory.
