Jammu And Kashmir Generates 1500 Tonnes Of Waste Daily. Where Does It Go?

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's two municipal corporations and 76 municipalities are daily generating 1502 tonnes of solid waste. But the state government lacks scientific treatment of this garbage, which results in garbage piles in every town, locals and activists say.

As per the details of the Housing and Urban Development department provided in the ongoing Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) generates 525 tonnes of solid waste daily, while the Jammu Municipal Corporation generates 374 tonnes. The government said it has 33 Material Recovery Facilities in 33 municipalities and two corporations.

The other 76 municipalities in the Union Territory - Achabal, Anantnag, Ashmuqam, Awantipora, Bandipora, Baramulla, Beerwah, Bijbehara, Budgam, Chadoora, Chrar-i-sharif, Devsar, Dooru-Verinag, Frisal, Ganderbal, Hain, Handwara, Khansahib, Khrew, Kokernag, Kulgam, Kunzer and Tangmarg, Kupwara, Langate, Magam, Mattan, Pahalgam, Pampore, Pattan, Pulwama, Qazigund, Seer-Hamdan, Shopian, Sopore, Sumbal, Tral, Uri, Wattergam, Yaripora, Akhnoor, Jourian, Khour, Ghoumanhasan, R.S.Pura, Bishnah, Amia, Kathua, Bilawar, Basholi, Lakhanpur, Parole, Hiranagar, Katra, Reasi, Doda, Bhaderwah, Thathri, Poonch, Surankote, Samba, Visavour, Bari Brhamana, Ramgarh, Udhampur, Ramnagar, Chenani, Kishtwar, Ramban, Banihal, Batote, Rajouri, Sunderbani, Nowshera, Thannamandi and Kalakote - generate rest of the 603 tonnes of solid waste daily.

Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist in the Valley, claims that this solid waste is directly dumped in open landfills by the government, which has become a source of pollution to soil and humans.

"No single municipality is scientifically treating this waste. Municipalities and corporations dump it openly in landfills in the peripheries of towns or villages," Bhat told ETV Bharat.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, the waste has to be segregated at the source. The Supreme Court last month said that segregation of waste at the source was vital for the well-being of the environment.

He said the government officers "are not serious" about getting rid of this waste scientifically as they seem "ignorant" about its environmental and human cost. Bhat said the lack of sanitation facilities for people have now turned water bodies, roadsides and land into pollution centres.

Qazi Sarwar, Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, claimed that ten municipalities, including Anantnag, Achabal, Qazigund, and Verinag, have scientific solid waste management units where waste is treated as per Municipal Waste Management Rules.