Jammu And Kashmir: Former PDP Legislators Rejoin Party After Four Years

Srinagar: Two former legislators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday rejoined the party four years after they had left it.

Former MLA from erstwhile assembly segment of Shangus in Anantnag district Mansoor Hussain Soharvardi and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Yasir Reshi joined the party at PDP office in Srinagar in presence of party president Mehbooba Mufti and other senior party leaders.

Both Reshi and Soharvardi had left PDP in 2020 and joined the Peoples Conference of Sajad Lone. Both contested the 2024 assembly elections as independents but were defeated by National Conference candidates.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A both these politicians along with dozens of others were detained at SKICC in Srinagar.

PDP spokesman said they were welcomed into the party by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and vice president Sartaj Madni besides Parliamentary Board Chief Abdul Rehman Veeri, General Secretaries Adv Abdul Haq Khan, Mohammad Khursheed Aalam, Senior part leaders and former ministers Syed Nayeem Akhter Andrabi, Adv Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura and Asiya Naqash.

Talking to the media after rejoining the PDP, former MLA, Mansoor Hussain Soharvardi said that he was outside the party for some time “due to an earthquake-like situation” while referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government at the Centre on August 5, 2019 and the split of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“I was outside (PDP) for sometime due to an earthquake like situation which took our state, our constitution. I was born in PDP and have been with it since it's foundation,” Soharvardi said.