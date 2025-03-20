ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Former MLA and BJP Leader Found Dead

Former Independent MLA and BJP leader Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan was found dead inside the Tulsibagh government quarters on Thursday.

Former Independent MLA and BJP leader Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan was found dead inside the Tulsibagh government quarters on Thursday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 3:23 PM IST

Updated : Mar 20, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Srinagar: BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly died by suicide, party officials said. Khan, 62, was found dead inside the Tulsibagh government quarters here, they said.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, said the former MLA had died by suicide. It was not immediately known as to why Khan took the extreme step.

Khan, who was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 1996 as an Independent candidate, joined BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls on the party ticket last year. Further details are awaited.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Srinagar: BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly died by suicide, party officials said. Khan, 62, was found dead inside the Tulsibagh government quarters here, they said.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, said the former MLA had died by suicide. It was not immediately known as to why Khan took the extreme step.

Khan, who was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 1996 as an Independent candidate, joined BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls on the party ticket last year. Further details are awaited.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Last Updated : Mar 20, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GUREZ FAQIR MOHAMMAD KHANFORMER JK MLA FOUND DEADJK BJP LEADER FOUND DEAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.