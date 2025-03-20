Jammu And Kashmir: Former MLA and BJP Leader Found Dead

Srinagar: BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez Faqir Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly died by suicide, party officials said. Khan, 62, was found dead inside the Tulsibagh government quarters here, they said.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, said the former MLA had died by suicide. It was not immediately known as to why Khan took the extreme step.

Khan, who was elected to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 1996 as an Independent candidate, joined BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls on the party ticket last year. Further details are awaited.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).