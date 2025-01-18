ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir Experiencing Spell Of Cold Wave

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a spell of cold wave as the minimum temperatures in the region continue to hover below the freezing point.

Tourists take pictures near icicles formed due to a water pipe leak at Tangmarg, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, January 15 (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Srinagar: With minimum temperatures continuing to hover below the freezing point, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a spell of cold wave.

Today, according to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Gulmarg was freezing at -8.2°C while Srinagar recorded -0.9°C. In South Kashmir, Kulgam was shivering at -3.5°C while Pulwama dipped to -1.4°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -0.9°C and -1.6°C, respectively. Sonamarg and Shopian registered - 4.2°C. North Kashmir continued to freeze with Kupwara witnessing a low of -1.3°C, Baramulla recorded a minimum temperature of -1.1°C, and Bandipora recorded -0.3°C.

The mercury in the Jammu division remained mostly above the freezing point. Ramban recorded the minimum temperature of 9.4°C, followed by Katra and Kathua at 9.1°C, Jammu at 8.5°C and Batote at 3.5°C. Meanwhile, Bhaderwah recorded -0.1°C, Samba 6.4°C, Udhampur 7.3°C, and Rajouri 4.4°C.

The Cold desert Ladakh also continued to live up to its name and recorded sub-zero temperatures, with Drass at -13.0°C, Kargil at -8.7°C, and Leh at -11.1°C.

On Friday, bright sunshine greeted people in Kashmir after rains and snowfall in the Valley and upper reaches of the Jammu region a day before. The mountains also shimmered under the sunrays, creating breathtaking scenes that captivated locals and tourists alike. Many were seen capturing the magical moments with their cameras and cell phones.

