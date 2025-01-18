ETV Bharat / state

Jammu and Kashmir Experiencing Spell Of Cold Wave

Tourists take pictures near icicles formed due to a water pipe leak at Tangmarg, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, January 15 ( PTI )

Srinagar: With minimum temperatures continuing to hover below the freezing point, Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a spell of cold wave.

Today, according to the Meteorological Department's Srinagar centre, Gulmarg was freezing at -8.2°C while Srinagar recorded -0.9°C. In South Kashmir, Kulgam was shivering at -3.5°C while Pulwama dipped to -1.4°C. Likewise, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -0.9°C and -1.6°C, respectively. Sonamarg and Shopian registered - 4.2°C. North Kashmir continued to freeze with Kupwara witnessing a low of -1.3°C, Baramulla recorded a minimum temperature of -1.1°C, and Bandipora recorded -0.3°C.

The mercury in the Jammu division remained mostly above the freezing point. Ramban recorded the minimum temperature of 9.4°C, followed by Katra and Kathua at 9.1°C, Jammu at 8.5°C and Batote at 3.5°C. Meanwhile, Bhaderwah recorded -0.1°C, Samba 6.4°C, Udhampur 7.3°C, and Rajouri 4.4°C.