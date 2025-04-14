ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Engineering Student Found Dead Inside Hostel Room At Gujarat College

Vadodara: A second year engineering student from Jammu and Kashmir has allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room at the Maharaja Sayajirao (M.S.) University in Gujarat's Vadodara, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Sharma, a second year B.E. (Technology) student studying in the Faculty of Technology of Maharaja Sayajirao University. He is believed to have taken the extreme step on Thursday. Abhishek, a resident of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, currently lived in room no. 88 of M. Vishwasrai hostel in MS University.

Security in-charge Praveen Barot said that on receiving the information about the student's suicide, they immediately reached the spot and found Sharma dead inside the hostel room, after which the police was immediately informed.

A police official said that on receiving information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot and the body was taken into custody and sent to SSG Hospital (Sayaji Hospital) for postmortem. Further investigation into the incident is going on, he said.