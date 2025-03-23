ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Militants And Security Forces At Sanyal On International Border, Say Officials

The encounter broke out when the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sanyal after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists.

Representational (File photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 8:27 PM IST

Jammu: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Sanyal village area of Hiranagar in the Jammu region on Sunday evening.

A police spokesperson said that security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists. The encounter spot is located near the International Border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering an encounter. Intermittent exchange of fire is going on, and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area, the police spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited.

