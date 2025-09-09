ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Doda Erupts In Protest Against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's Arrest Under PSA

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, a day after Mehraj Malik representing the constituency as the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA). Thousands of protestors across the district came out on streets to protest against Malik's arrest.

A massive protest was held in Malik's home town of Malikpura and Kahra areas which turned violent in Kahra in which some policemen were also injured in clashes with the angry protesters. But the main protest demonstration site was held at the clock tower in Doda town near the DC office as protestors kept shuttling between the clock tower and the old Bus Stand.

People raised slogans against the district administration and in favour of the MLA and demanded his early release.

The spontaneous protests took the police and administration by surprise because all the close aides of Malik were either hiding or were under preventive custody of the police. To avoid any protest, the Jammu and Kashmir police had blocked all the roads leading to Doda town but still supporters of MLA reached the area and became part of the protest.

Talking to ETV Bharat, AAP leader, Mumtaza Begum said that they had gathered in support of the MLA and will not leave the area till he is released.

"Even if we have to stay here during the night, we will do that but will not leave without seeing our MLA coming out of the prisons. What was his fault?”

Begum said that MLA Malik had reached the area to visit areas like Koti, Gundna and nearby areas to meet the families affected by the heavy rain “but he was arrested without any reason”.

“His only fault is that he talks about the downtrodden people and stays behind them by fighting the people who run things," she said.