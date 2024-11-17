J&K: Media Scholars Meet Education Minister Sakina Itoo; Advocate For Curriculum Reforms

Kulgam: A delegation of Media Studies met Education Minister Sakina Itoo here in South Kashmir on Saturday to advocate for the inclusion of Media Studies in Jammu and Kashmir’s senior secondary curriculum and the expansion of Mass Communication programmes in colleges.

The delegation submitted a proposal to introduce media studies as a subject in senior secondary education. Talking to the media, the representatives of the delegation said that they have been struggling for nine years. The push for Media Studies began in 2015, with students and professionals emphasising the need for media literacy.

A 2020 proposal from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir has still not been implemented. Despite the announcement of 575 new lecturer positions, Media Studies remains excluded.

States like Delhi, Kerala, and Maharashtra have successfully integrated Media Studies. In 2012, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced it as a vocational subject, proving its benefits at the school level, members of the delegation said.

The delegation members outlined key areas for the curriculum, including an understanding of the local media ecosystem and its influence, hands-on training in media production and digital content, a focus on media ethics, conflict reporting, and digital literacy, the study of cultural representation, media laws, and strategic communication.

The scholars urged the recruitment of qualified assistant professors, the introduction of Media Studies at senior secondary levels, and the expansion of programmes to every district. Itoo expressed support, promising to review the proposal and looking forward to addressing this genuine demand.