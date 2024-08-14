Jammu And Kashmir: DC Baramulla Leads First Of Its Kind Tiranga Rally With 2.5 km Long Tricolor On Eve Of Independence Day

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): As India celebrates the 78th Independence Day on Aug 15, 2024, a first of its kind 'Tiranga Rally' in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla has grabbed eyeballs with the participants carrying a single 2.5 km long tricolor.
The ‘Tiranga’ rally, part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, is encouraging people to bring the flag home and hoist it to mark India’s Independence.
The Tiranga Rally in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday is the talk of the town with a single 2.5 km-long flag being carried by participants.
According to a government spokesperson, thousands of people participated in the massive rally, setting a record in Rafiabad area of Baramulla with a 2.5 km long single flag. People from all walks of life, including students, enthusiastically joined in this mega tiranga rally, the spokesperson said.
“Previously inhibited by concerns of reprisal from anti-national organizations, the youth of Kashmir are now experiencing a liberated environment. They openly hoist national flags atop their homes, markets, and during various functions. The singing of the national anthem has become a common practice in schools and events, free from fear or coercion,” added the spokesperson.
Speaking on the occasion DC Baramulla Minga Sherpa said that the “shift signifies a departure from a past marked by inhibition and fear, with the people of Kashmir now openly expressing their patriotism through the visible display of national symbols”.
He said that hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem in Kashmir was now “done with love and dignity”.
The DC Baramulla said that “everyone wholeheartedly embraces this change and appreciates the playing of the national anthem”.
A local, who requested anonymity, said that the hoisting of flags or carrying national flags, as well as the playing of the national anthem, was now a common occurrence at every place across the Union Territory, whether it be schools, colleges, or even private functions.
He further said that people were now “showing respect to the national anthem, which is a positive sign and a complete demonstration of respect”.
Pertinently, Tiranga rallies were taken out in several districts of the union territory on Wednesday on the eve of Independence Day 2024.
