Jammu And Kashmir: DC Baramulla Leads First Of Its Kind Tiranga Rally With 2.5 km Long Tricolor On Eve Of Independence Day

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): As India celebrates the 78th Independence Day on Aug 15, 2024, a first of its kind 'Tiranga Rally' in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla has grabbed eyeballs with the participants carrying a single 2.5 km long tricolor.

The ‘Tiranga’ rally, part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, is encouraging people to bring the flag home and hoist it to mark India’s Independence.

The Tiranga Rally in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday is the talk of the town with a single 2.5 km-long flag being carried by participants.

According to a government spokesperson, thousands of people participated in the massive rally, setting a record in Rafiabad area of Baramulla with a 2.5 km long single flag. People from all walks of life, including students, enthusiastically joined in this mega tiranga rally, the spokesperson said.

“Previously inhibited by concerns of reprisal from anti-national organizations, the youth of Kashmir are now experiencing a liberated environment. They openly hoist national flags atop their homes, markets, and during various functions. The singing of the national anthem has become a common practice in schools and events, free from fear or coercion,” added the spokesperson.