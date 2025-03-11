Jammu And Kashmir Daily-wagers' Fate Hangs In Govt Committees; Four Set Up Since 2009

Srinagar: The announcement by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to form a committee of bureaucrats to decide the fate of regularisation of thousands of daily wagers has not enthused these workers.

The workers and their representatives say many committees have been formed by previous governments for their regular employment but no government took a final decision on their fate.

Omar Abdullah announced the constitution of a high powered Committee to be headed by Chief Secretary to work out a roadmap for regularisation of daily wagers, ad hoc and casual labourers in the union territory.

This announcement was made by Omar in the ongoing budget session of the assembly in Jammu following uproar by legislators over the protests by the daily wagers in Srinagar on Monday.

Omar said the chief secretary of JK will head the committee which will have the Additional chief secretary in CM office, Finance Secretary, General Administration Department Secretary and Law Secretary as its members.

"The Committee will be working out a framework on total numbers of daily wagers, financial aspect and legal aspect and the report will be submitted within six months. After the budget speech I will issue a formal order in this regard and hope in the next budget a policy will be announced for them," Omar said.

Sajad Parray, who is the president of daily wagers association said this is the fourth committee formed by governments in the last 11 years.

Parray said the National Conference and Congress coalition government in 2009 formed the first committee for regularisation of daily wagers.

Omar Abdullah was then chief minister leading the coalition government from 2008-2014. The second committee was formed by governor NN Vohra when the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was under President's rule for four months after the death of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in January 2014.

Parray said Vohra formed a committee which was named as High Level Committee and it also comprised top bureaucrats. This third committee was formed during the Peoples Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition in 2016 when Mehbooba Mufti was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now this is the fourth committee which has been formed in 11 years. However, the fate of the regularisation of thousands of workers hangs in the reports of these committees which were never implemented,” said Javaid Ahmad, a daily wager, who has been working in the PHE department for the last 15 years.

Parray, who is also the executive member of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), said the chief minister promised in the assembly that the committee will submit its reports within six months and in the next budget the government will then decide about regularisation.

“Knowing the limitations of the UT government, we hope the committee will consider the previous committees’ reports and make a final decision about us,” Parray told ETV Bharat.

The daily wagers demand that the government must implement the Minimum Wages Act and pay the workers on the pattern of Ladakh or Delhi UTs where their counterparts are paid from Rs 12000 to Rs 21000 and Rs 29000.

The regularisation of the daily wagers has been a long pending issue in Jammu and Kashmir and all elected governments have grappled with it but passed it off with formation of committees.

“Every government has bought time by forming committees without doing anything practical about our regularisation. Hope this government’s committee does not become another committee like previous committees," Adeer Wani, spokesperson of Power Development Department daily wagers, told ETV Bharat.