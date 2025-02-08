ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Court Sentences Intoxicated Man To Community Service For Causing Public Nuisance

The man was sentenced the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar to three days of community service.

Representational image
Representational image (File: ETV Bharat)
Srinagar: A man from Srinagar was sentenced to three days community service after being found having indulged in intoxicated state and causing public nuisance.

After the J&K Police reported the case to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, the court sentenced him to three days of community service.

The accused namely Mohd Shafi Najar of Srinagar was found intoxicated and causing public nuisance in violation of section 355 BNS, said a Police spokesperson.

After reviewing the case, the Court ruled that rather than imposing a traditional penalty, the offender must perform three-days Community Service of cleanliness and hygiene at public buildings/areas/spaces at Bhagat Barzulla.

He also was ordered to report to Mohallah president and the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned for compliance. The SHO shall report the same to the court.

“New Criminal Laws emphasize that such alternative punishments serve as a rehabilitative measure rather than mere punishment aiming to reform behaviour and instill social accountability,” said the Police official.

The decision sets a positive precedent in handling minor offenses through corrective measures rather than punitive measures, the official added.

