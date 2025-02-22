Jammu And Kashmir Court Court Orders Arrest Of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi Aka Waseem Rizvi

Srinagar: A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has ordered the arrest of former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi, now Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi after he failed to appear in the court over his blasphemous remarks against Islam and the last Prophet.

In an order passed on Feb 20, the Second Additional Munsiff Srinagar, Vikas Bhardwaj directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to form a team to arrest Tyagi and produce him before the court on April 25, 2025. The order was issued after repeated attempts to secure his presence failed.

The case stems from remarks made by Tyagi against Islam and the last Prophet of Islam during a press conference in Lucknow in 2021. The complaint has accused him of promoting enmity between religious groups and hurting religious sentiments, invoking Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In response to a complaint filed by Srinagar resident Danish Hassan Dar, the court observed that Tyagi had failed to show up for court despite many summonses, warrants, and non-bailable warrants. "Accused not present. Despite several endeavors, the presence of the accused could not be secured. Therefore in order to secure the presence of the accused, SSP concerned is hereby directed to constitute a team to arrest the accused and produce him before this Court by next date of hearing. A copy of this order be forwarded to SSP concerned for its compliance," the court said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ETV Bharat complainant's advocate, Amir Masoodi said that the case began on December 28, 2021, and the first hearing was held on February 1, 2022. "Since then, attempts to bring the accused to court have been made but have failed."

Tyagi, formerly the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, converted to Hinduism and adopted his current name. He had previously petitioned the Supreme Court to remove certain verses from the Quran, a move that led to multiple FIRs against him.

In addition to this case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two FIRs against Tyagi over alleged irregularities in the sale and transfer of Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh.

The court's latest directive follows previous orders, including one from July 25, 2023, by then Judicial Magistrate Ahtzaz Ahmed, acknowledging the complainant's grievance that the accused had evaded court proceedings for over two years. "A review of the case record shows that a process was issued against the accused on February 9, 2022, under Sections 153A, 295A, and 505 of the IPC, yet he has not been produced," the court observed, calling the complainant's grievance "bona fide."