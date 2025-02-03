J&K: Contingent Paid Workers Protest In Jammu, Demand Minimum Wages

Jammu: Members of All Jammu and Kashmir Contingent Paid Workers (CPW) staged a protest here in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, urging the government to implement the Minimum Wages Act and unfreeze long-stagnant posts.
These workers have been serving in the education department for decades but received meager pay despite repeated protests.
Leading the protest at the Jammu Press Club, CPW union president Abdul Gani Malik highlighted the plight of thousands of workers serving in the department for decades without getting proper wages.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Malik said that these employees working as sweepers, night staff, and water carriers in the education department have been receiving Rs 25 to Rs 1,000, sourced from local funds.
“This is not just about legal compliance but about human dignity. The government must act swiftly to end the sufferings of thousands of contingent workers across the Union Territory,” he said.
Press Secretary of the union, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, pointed out that the Education Department has repeatedly forwarded proposals to the Finance Department in their favour, however, their demands remain unfulfilled. He appealed to the education minister of Jammu and Kashmir to intervene and resolve their long-pending issues.
Expressing optimism about the current government, the members also appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, stating that the ruling party had committed to address public grievances. “Our hopes have been encouragingly optimised since the National Conference came to power,” they said, urging immediate action from the government to improve their working conditions.
