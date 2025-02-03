ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Contingent Paid Workers Protest In Jammu, Demand Minimum Wages

Jammu: Members of All Jammu and Kashmir Contingent Paid Workers (CPW) staged a protest here in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, urging the government to implement the Minimum Wages Act and unfreeze long-stagnant posts.

These workers have been serving in the education department for decades but received meager pay despite repeated protests.

Leading the protest at the Jammu Press Club, CPW union president Abdul Gani Malik highlighted the plight of thousands of workers serving in the department for decades without getting proper wages.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Malik said that these employees working as sweepers, night staff, and water carriers in the education department have been receiving Rs 25 to Rs 1,000, sourced from local funds.