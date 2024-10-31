ETV Bharat / state

J&K Congress President Dissolves Kashmir Committees Amid Rebellion, Loyalists Cry Foul

Srinagar: Following its poll debacle and the subsequent rebellion against the new president, Tariq Hameed Karra, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) is set for a major organisational overhaul, which is indicative of culling the opposing voices within the party in the Kashmir Valley.

Karra’s Announcement

Karra today announced that all the posts except the post of the treasurer and spokesperson stand dissolved. “I have dissolved all the posts except treasurer and spokesperson to run the party affairs,” he said.

“This is a precedent in the Congress party that with the appointment of a new president at the state level or the central level, all posts and committees are dissolved. We will have a new structure soon,” he told party workers at an event organised to pay tributes to late Congress president and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 40th death anniversary.

“So to fall prey to any misunderstanding and unrest. I have formed a disciplinary committee that will suggest action against those about whom we are discussing. If the committee recommends their expulsion, we won't hesitate to take action no matter how senior the leader is; he will be expelled,” Karra said, in an apparent reference to the recent rebellion and criticism he faced from at least 22 party leaders and senior workers after the debacle in assembly elections.

Rebellion Against Karra

Several party leaders recently held a meeting in Srinagar and submitted a resolution to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding the removal of Karra as Jammu and Kashmir chief. They also accused Karra of “organisational misconduct”, “electoral malpractices”, and “financial mismanagement during the assembly elections.”

"I will not talk about it in the media; I do not want to make it a media debate," Karra told ETV Bharat, referring to the leaders and reports about the rebellion.

When asked about the action he will be taking against these leaders, he said, “That is up to the disciplinary committee.”