J&K Congress Leaders Visit Gurdwara In Jammu To Mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra visited Gurdwara Guru Nanak Dev in Jammu’s Chand Nagar along with other party leaders on Friday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. This visit marked the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a significant day for the Sikh community, dedicated to honouring the teachings and legacy of the first Sikh Guru.

Karra, accompanied by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, former MLC Ved Mahajan and several other party leaders, paid their respects and participated in prayers at the gurdwara. The leaders interacted with members of the Sikh community, emphasizing the importance of unity, peace and communal harmony — values strongly advocated by Guru Nanak.

Karra expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the Congress party's commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting Guru Nanak’s message of equality and compassion. The visit also included a brief ceremony where Karra and other leaders offered their respects and engaged in traditional Sikh customs, reinforcing the Congress’ support for the cultural and religious diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.