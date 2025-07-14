High Drama In Kashmir: Omar Climbs Walls, Grapples With Police To Reach Martyrs' Graveyard

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dodged barriers and climbed over a wall to visit the 'martyrs graveyard' in Srinagar day after he and other political leaders were locked inside their homes in the Valley.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Abdullah covered some metres on foot through a busy road in historic Downtown to offer prayers at the graveyard where 22 people slain on 13 July 1931 are buried. Interestingly, the lone woman minister, Sakina Itoo, arrived on a two-wheeler at the memorial of the Martyrs Graveyard in Srinagar's Khawaja Bazar.

This comes a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led administration, which controls police, placed the Chief Minister alongside cabinet ministers under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the graveyard. Additionally, the gates of the political leaders across parties, including former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, were padlocked.

Abdullah, along with his colleagues, climbed the fence of the graveyard as the gate was locked by the authorities to prevent them from offering prayers there.

"Today, I came here without informing anyone," said Abdullah after paying tributes at the graveyard. "Today, they tried to stop us as well. But I want to know under which law I was stopped. They blocked our way by placing a CRPF bunker and a Police vehicle. They tried to attack us. These policemen wearing uniforms forget the law. I ask them under which law they stopped us."

He said this is a democratic country, and they are not "slaves of anyone but the people". "We are only the slaves of the people here. They tried to stop us, but we foiled their attempts. They tried to detain us. They tried to tear our flag. But we came here and recited the Fatiha," the chief minister said.

Saying he is a servant of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he declared himself to be answerable to the people, "not to uniformed officers who misuse power and violate the law". He asked authorities how long they can continue to stop them from paying tributes on July 13, saying, "We will come here whenever we want and remember the martyrs".

"Paid my respects & offered Fatiha at the graves of the martyrs of 13th July 1931. The unelected government tried to block my way forcing me to walk from Nawhatta Chowk. They blocked the gate to Naqshband Sb shrine forcing me to scale a wall. They tried to physically grapple me but I was not going to be stopped today," Abdullah separately said in a post on X.

In another post, he shared a video of police dragging and grappling him within the graveyard. "This is the physical grappling I was subjected to but I am made of sterner stuff & was not to be stopped. I was doing nothing unlawful or illegal. In fact these “protectors of the law” need to explain under what law they were trying to stop us from offering Fatiha."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rallied behind Abdullah and called the behaviour "shocking" and "shameful". "What is wrong in visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful," Mamata posted on X.

In January 2020, the centre-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir dropped July 13 from the list of public holidays. Since then, the authorities have blocked commemorating the official function at the 'Mazaar-e-Shuhada. Earlier, the day used to be commemorated with an official function where the Chief Minister, top leaders and officials would offer tributes.

