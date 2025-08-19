Jammu And Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Warns Against Politicising History, Says Students Deserve The Truth

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday cautioned political parties against rewriting history to suit their agendas. He asserted that students must be taught facts honestly and allowed to form their own opinions.
After attending a seminar on the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) organised by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir at Srinagar's SKICC, Omar told reporters it was "wrong to tamper with history" for political gain.
"Governments change, and if one party rewrites history today, another may do the same tomorrow. Let children learn real history and draw their own conclusions," he said.
Responding to a question on the controversy over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)'s revised modules linking the partition to both Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Congress, Omar criticised what he termed "political meddling in history."
He emphasised that Britain's role in dividing India and the political circumstances of the time must be reflected accurately. "It was the British who ruined us. There was demand for the country's division, and that fact must remain. Bringing politics into this is wrong," he said.
On criticism of his party's ongoing signature campaign for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Omar rejected the opposition's claims as baseless. "The opposition exists to oppose. If they do not want statehood or do not wish to meet the public, that is their choice. We went out and engaged with people, and if others criticise us, that is their business," he said.
Asked about the upcoming vice presidential election following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Omar questioned the move by the central government. "We still do not understand why this election was forced. Ever since Dhankhar sahib stepped down, he has not been seen. I pray for his good health, but I believe the INDIA bloc's candidate should win," he said.
Speaking about the Kishtwar tragedy, he said it might be impossible to find anyone alive in the incident. "Finding the missing persons alive now looks nearly impossible. In these circumstances, we will try to retrieve as many bodies and hand them over to their loved ones," he said.
He further said, "As per the information we have received so far, the disaster that happened in Kishtwar was due to a cloudburst and not a glacial lake breach."
The CM also said that the government will appoint a team of experts to find out the other affected areas in the region.
"Now we have to appoint a team of experts to identify areas which might be in danger. A few months ago, the same thing was seen in Ramban; at that time, the financial loss was greater, and the loss of life was less. This time the loss of life was more, but to avoid such a situation in future or if it arises, what steps can be taken by the government to reduce the loss? For this, we will have to appoint some experts and ask for their report," he said.
