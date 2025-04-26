ETV Bharat / state

Don't Let the Enemy Win: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Tourists To Visit Kashmir

The Chief Minister was replying to the queries on tourists fleeing after the killing of 25 tourists and a local by terrorists on April 22.

Don't Let the Enemy Win: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Tourists To Visit Kashmir
J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked tourists to decide whether to visit Kashmir after assessing the situation, but if they keep away from Kashmir, the enemy will be in a winning position.

Omar said this today while talking to media persons at the Dharamkund area of Ramban district, where floods have wreaked havoc, and his chopper couldn't land during his earlier visit.

"I can understand the fear of these tourists who come here to spend their vacations and don't want such a kind of tension. I would like to tell them that at this point, if they leave the people of Kashmir, it may be a win for our enemy. When tourists were targeted, they wanted to get tourists out of Kashmir. It is also a fact that everybody fears for their life, but my appeal to them is to decide after watching the situation,” Omar said.

The Chief Minister was replying to the queries on tourists fleeing after the killing of 25 tourists and a local by terrorists on April 22.

Commenting on the wedge being created by some between Hindus and Muslims after the Pahalgam killings, he said, "There is no denying the fact that a wedge between Hindus and Muslims has been created, but at the same time those people should know that one Muslim, Syed Adil Hussain, tried to snatch the gun from one terrorist and got killed. Those who are trying to give it a Hindu-Muslim colour should understand that Adil gave his life to save tourists, and people of Jammu and Kashmir have come out to condemn this act irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.”

Replying to India's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, Omar Abdullah said, “The Indus Water Treaty has only incurred loss to Jammu and Kashmir, and I will be the first person to support scrapping this treaty.”

The CM assured full support to flood victims of Dharamkund and said that Deputy Commissioner Ramban has been directed to identify the place where they can be given plots to construct houses.

Also Read

  1. Unfazed By Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Tourists Still Planning For Kashmir Trip
  2. Pakistan Repatriation Would Be Nothing Short Of A Nightmare: Pakistani Brides In Kashmir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked tourists to decide whether to visit Kashmir after assessing the situation, but if they keep away from Kashmir, the enemy will be in a winning position.

Omar said this today while talking to media persons at the Dharamkund area of Ramban district, where floods have wreaked havoc, and his chopper couldn't land during his earlier visit.

"I can understand the fear of these tourists who come here to spend their vacations and don't want such a kind of tension. I would like to tell them that at this point, if they leave the people of Kashmir, it may be a win for our enemy. When tourists were targeted, they wanted to get tourists out of Kashmir. It is also a fact that everybody fears for their life, but my appeal to them is to decide after watching the situation,” Omar said.

The Chief Minister was replying to the queries on tourists fleeing after the killing of 25 tourists and a local by terrorists on April 22.

Commenting on the wedge being created by some between Hindus and Muslims after the Pahalgam killings, he said, "There is no denying the fact that a wedge between Hindus and Muslims has been created, but at the same time those people should know that one Muslim, Syed Adil Hussain, tried to snatch the gun from one terrorist and got killed. Those who are trying to give it a Hindu-Muslim colour should understand that Adil gave his life to save tourists, and people of Jammu and Kashmir have come out to condemn this act irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.”

Replying to India's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, Omar Abdullah said, “The Indus Water Treaty has only incurred loss to Jammu and Kashmir, and I will be the first person to support scrapping this treaty.”

The CM assured full support to flood victims of Dharamkund and said that Deputy Commissioner Ramban has been directed to identify the place where they can be given plots to construct houses.

Also Read

  1. Unfazed By Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Tourists Still Planning For Kashmir Trip
  2. Pakistan Repatriation Would Be Nothing Short Of A Nightmare: Pakistani Brides In Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAHPAHALGAM TERRORIST ATTACKTOURISTS FLEE KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.