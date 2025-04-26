Don't Let the Enemy Win: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Tourists To Visit Kashmir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked tourists to decide whether to visit Kashmir after assessing the situation, but if they keep away from Kashmir, the enemy will be in a winning position.

Omar said this today while talking to media persons at the Dharamkund area of Ramban district, where floods have wreaked havoc, and his chopper couldn't land during his earlier visit.

"I can understand the fear of these tourists who come here to spend their vacations and don't want such a kind of tension. I would like to tell them that at this point, if they leave the people of Kashmir, it may be a win for our enemy. When tourists were targeted, they wanted to get tourists out of Kashmir. It is also a fact that everybody fears for their life, but my appeal to them is to decide after watching the situation,” Omar said.

The Chief Minister was replying to the queries on tourists fleeing after the killing of 25 tourists and a local by terrorists on April 22.

Commenting on the wedge being created by some between Hindus and Muslims after the Pahalgam killings, he said, "There is no denying the fact that a wedge between Hindus and Muslims has been created, but at the same time those people should know that one Muslim, Syed Adil Hussain, tried to snatch the gun from one terrorist and got killed. Those who are trying to give it a Hindu-Muslim colour should understand that Adil gave his life to save tourists, and people of Jammu and Kashmir have come out to condemn this act irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.”

Replying to India's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, Omar Abdullah said, “The Indus Water Treaty has only incurred loss to Jammu and Kashmir, and I will be the first person to support scrapping this treaty.”

The CM assured full support to flood victims of Dharamkund and said that Deputy Commissioner Ramban has been directed to identify the place where they can be given plots to construct houses.