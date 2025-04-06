Omar Abdullah Asks For Fire Safety Audit After Seminary Blaze Kills 10-Year-Old Boy

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that his government will carry out a fire service audit of all vital institutions in the Tral area of the Pulwama district following the death of a 10-year-old boy in a seminary fire.

“Despite swift action, we sadly lost one young boy. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Omar posted on his official X handle. “Injured students are receiving the best care. Immediate relief has been extended, and my office is in touch. Fire safety audits of all vital institutions in the area will be conducted,” he said.

Per ETV Bharat reporter in Tral, Pulwama, the fire erupted in the two-storey building of the seminary, Dar-ul-Uloom Shah Hamdaan, at 11.30 pm on Saturday and gutted the whole building, leaving the belongings of the students, a library and other materials of the seminary in ashes.

The boy who died in the tragic fire incident was identified as Yasir Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad, a resident of the Karmulla village of Tral. Six other students were also injured in the incident, and they have been taken to SMHS Hospital here for further treatment.

The seminary is located in the dense habitations of Tral Balla. The fire extinguishers from Fire and Emergency Services prevented the fire from spreading into the nearby houses. Locals and fire servicemen prevented it from engulfing the locality.

Locals of Tral have demanded an investigation into the fire incident, while police have taken cognisance and started a probe. Additional District Commissioner Tral, Sajid Naqash, told ETV Bharat that the administration has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire.