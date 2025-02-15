ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah Advocates For Giving Fair Chance To Terminated Employees To Defend Themselves

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Jammu, Omar said the law is clear that until proven guilty, one is innocent.

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:50 PM IST

Jammu: The day when Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manooj Sinha administration ordered termination of three more government employees, the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocated for giving these employees an opportunity to defend themselves.

"If there are evidences against them and they aren't able to defend themselves, then it is alright but if without hearing them action is taken against them, then the law is clear that until proven guilty, one is innocent," Omar Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) at Kakryal, Katra in district Reasi on Saturday.

The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar was the chief guest at the occasion whereas J&K LG Manoj Sinha was also present.

While the convocation ceremony was underway, an order from LG administration was issued in which it was mentioned that three government employees including a police constable Firdous Ahmed Bhat, a teacher Muhammad Ashraf Bhat and a forest department employee Nisar Ahmed Khan were terminated for their alleged anti-national activities, by invoking Article 311 (2) (C) of 2020.

Reacting to it Omar said, "Everybody gets a chance to present their case in the court of law and at least they are heard and if they aren't able to defend themselves then take whatever action you want," Omar added.

The termination hasn't gone well with political leaders of Kashmir. Former CM and PDP Mehbooba Mufti has termed it arbitrary.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Arbitrary & summary dismissals of government employees has become a daily occurrence since 2019. What is perhaps most surprising & puzzling is that it continues unabated despite an elected government in power that had promised to put an end to such practices once in office. People had pinned their hopes on the new government expecting at least some relief through vigorous advocacy of these issues with the LG."

Omar also echoed with Hyderabad MP Assadudin Owaisi on Waqf Bill and termed it anti-Muslim. "There is no reason behind this bill but being anti-Muslim," he said.

