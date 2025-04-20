ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir Closes Schools, Suspends Jammu-Srinagar Highway Traffic Amid Severe Weather

Srinagar: Amid inclement weather prevailing in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the closure of all schools in the Valley for the safety of students.

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said that classwork in all schools of the Valley shall remain suspended on April 21 due to severe weather conditions and forecasts. “This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students,” Itoo wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed as the much accumulated by landslides in Ramban could not be cleared due to rainfall.

“Incessant rains hampered the restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Tomorrow, vehicular movement will remain suspended on Jammu Srinagar NHW as the restoration work could not be completed till 8 pm,” traffic officials said.